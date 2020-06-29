U.K to Go on Obesity-Busting Diet

As a strategy to counter obesity, which is a risk factor for many diseases including, coronavirus, the U.K Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is planning to put the country on a strict diet plan. The impact of unhealthy diet and obesity increases vulnerability to COVID-19.



"All the focus and energy is going to be on getting the nation fitter because, as the coronavirus has shown us, it will save lives," the Department of Health stated.

‘People should eat healthy and engage in exercise to lose weight because, unhealthy eating habits and inactivity can lead to weight gain and obesity, which increases vulnerability to diseases including, COVID-19.’

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, U.K based Professor of Evidence Based Medicine said, "The elephant in the room is that the baseline general health in many Western populations was already in a horrendous state to begin with. In the U.K and U.S, more than 60 percent of adults are overweight or obese".



"India is particularly vulnerable, having a very high prevalence of lifestyle related diseases. Specifically, conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease are three of the major risk factors for death from COVID-19. This is rooted in excess body fat, a cluster of conditions known as metabolic syndrome," he added.



It is important to adopt a healthy lifestyle to remain disease-free. This can be done by giving up ultra-processed and packaged foods and substituting refine carbohydrates with wholesome vegetables and fruits.



"People have gone to extraordinary lengths to remain safe, including staying at home for the past 12 weeks, so encouraging them to eat more healthily and take more exercise should not be that difficult. This is clearly our moment because if people want to do their bit to beat this virus then, losing weight would be the best thing they can do," the source said.