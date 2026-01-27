UK Sees Sharp Rise in Scabies Cases, Doctors Warn

Once considered rare, scabies is rising across the UK as doctors link the surge to close contact, delayed diagnosis, and increased social mixing.
Across the United Kingdom, doctors and public health officials are increasingly alarmed by a notable rise in scabies cases — a highly contagious skin condition caused by microscopic mites that burrow into the skin, triggering intense itching and rashes. Once associated with Victorian-era outbreaks, scabies is now presenting widely across communities, prompting warnings from medical experts and regional health authorities.
TOP INSIGHT
UK Health Alert: #Scabies cases are soaring. These microscopic #mites burrow under the skin causing ferocious #itching and are notoriously hard to clear.
What’s behind the surge and how can you protect yourself?
#UKHealth #NHS #PublicHealth
Scabies Cases Climb Above Seasonal and Five-Year AveragesRecent data shows that GP consultations for scabies are significantly higher than usual this winter, with England reporting nearly 900 cases in one recent week — about 20% more than at the same time last year, according to surveillance figures. This puts current rates above the five-year average observed by the Royal College of General Practitioners.
Health specialists point to several possible factors contributing to the resurgence:
- Increased social contact after pandemic restrictions eased, allowing more opportunities for prolonged skin-to-skin transmission.
- Misdiagnosis and delayed treatment, because early symptoms — such as itching and rashes — are often mistaken for eczema or other skin conditions.
- Crowded living environments including student accommodation, care homes and family households, where close contact accelerates spread.
In Exeter, Devon, health officers are sounding the alarm for a potential rise in scabies among young adults and students. Officials from regional NHS and integrated care boards highlighted that shared student housing and communal living could intensify transmission, particularly given data showing that young adults aged 20–24 accounted for a large share of recent diagnoses.
While precise local figures aren’t available, national trends mirror what Devon public health officials have observed: rising diagnoses at sexual health services and general practices. Experts advise students and residents to recognize early signs of scabies and seek prompt medical or pharmacy advice.
How Scabies Spreads Through Close Contact and Shared ItemsScabies (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Scabies: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention
Go to source) is caused by the mite Sarcoptes scabiei var. hominis and spreads through prolonged skin contact with an infected person. Mites can also transfer via infested bedding, clothing or towels.
Symptoms often appear 2–6 weeks after the initial infection, meaning individuals can be contagious long before they realize they are infected. Common signs include:
- Intense itching, especially at night
- Small red bumps or burrow tracks
- Rash in warm, moist body areas such as between fingers, wrists, groin and underarms
Because the condition can mimic more familiar skin issues like eczema or dermatitis, misdiagnosis is common. GPs and pharmacists emphasize the importance of correct identification and treatment to stop further spread.
Scabies is typically treated with topical creams such as permethrin; in some cases, oral ivermectin may be prescribed, although it can be more costly and is generally used when topical treatments are less effective or suitable.
Key Steps Health Officials Urge to Stop the Spread of ScabiesPublic health messages stress the need for:
- Treating all close contacts at the same time
- Washing clothing, bed linens and towels at high temperatures
- Avoiding close physical contact until treatment is complete
With cases rising and outbreaks potentially affecting schools, care facilities and shared housing, authorities urge increased awareness of scabies symptoms and early treatment — both to reduce discomfort and to help curb broader transmission.
References:
- Scabies: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/4567-scabies)