UK Sees Sharp Rise in Scabies Cases, Doctors Warn

Once considered rare, scabies is rising across the UK as doctors link the surge to close contact, delayed diagnosis, and increased social mixing.

Scabies Cases Climb Above Seasonal and Five-Year Averages

Increased social contact after pandemic restrictions eased, allowing more opportunities for prolonged skin-to-skin transmission.

Misdiagnosis and delayed treatment, because early symptoms — such as itching and rashes — are often mistaken for eczema or other skin conditions.

Crowded living environments including student accommodation, care homes and family households, where close contact accelerates spread.

How Scabies Spreads Through Close Contact and Shared Items

Intense itching, especially at night

Small red bumps or burrow tracks

Rash in warm, moist body areas such as between fingers, wrists, groin and underarms

Key Steps Health Officials Urge to Stop the Spread of Scabies

Treating all close contacts at the same time

Washing clothing, bed linens and towels at high temperatures

Avoiding close physical contact until treatment is complete

Across the UK, doctors and public health officials are increasingly alarmed by a sharp rise in scabies cases — a highly contagious skin condition caused by microscopic mites. Once associated with Victorian-era outbreaks, scabies is now presenting widely across communities, prompting warnings from medical experts and regional health authorities. Recent data shows that GP consultations for scabies are significantly higher than seasonal norms — about 20% more than at the same time last year, according to surveillance figures. This puts current rates above the five-year average observed by the Royal College of General Practitioners. Health specialists point to several possible factors contributing to the resurgence: In Exeter, Devon, health officers are sounding the alarm for a potential rise in scabies among young adults and students. Officials from regional NHS and integrated care boards highlighted that shared student housing and communal living could intensify transmission, particularly given data showing that close contact is the primary mode of spread. While precise local figures aren't available, national trends mirror what Devon public health officials have observed: rising diagnoses at sexual health services and general practices. Scabies is caused by the mite Sarcoptes scabiei var. hominis and spreads through prolonged skin contact with an infected person. Mites can also transfer via infested bedding, clothing or towels. Symptoms often appear 2–6 weeks after the initial infection, meaning individuals can be contagious long before they realize they are infected. Common signs include: GPs and pharmacists emphasize the importance of correct identification and treatment to stop further spread. Treatment typically involves topical permethrin cream or malathion lotion; in some cases, oral ivermectin may be prescribed, although it can be more costly and is generally used when topical treatments are less effective or suitable. Public health messages stress the need for: With cases rising and outbreaks potentially affecting schools, care facilities and shared housing, authorities urge increased awareness of scabies symptoms and early treatment — both to reduce discomfort and to help curb broader transmission. Source-Medindia