by Colleen Fleiss on  March 21, 2021 at 7:06 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

UK PM Boris Johnson Gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Friday evening, Johnson said: "I've just received my first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine dose.

"Thank you to all of the incredible scientists, NHS (National Health Service) staff and volunteers who helped make this happen.

"Getting the jab is the best thing we can do to get back to the lives we miss so much. Let's get the jab done."

He also attached a photo of him getting the shot.

Johnson, 56, is trying to reassure the public that the AstraZeneca jab is safe after a number of countries in Europe and around the world suspended the use of it earlier this week due to blood clot fears, dpa news agency reported.

That prompted countries such as France and Germany to resume administering the jab.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex also received the AstraZeneca shot on Friday.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Approved by WHO
The two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use including the one produced by the Serum Institute of India have been approved by WHO.
READ MORE
Delhi Records 813 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
Delhi has recorded 813 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 years, according to the health buletine issued by Delhi government on Saturday.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 122.2 Million
Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 122.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.70 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Premenstrual Syndrome
Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotional symptoms before onset of menstruation.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Premenstrual SyndromeTop Ten Selling DrugsVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake