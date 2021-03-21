UK PM Boris Johnson Gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

"Getting the jab is the best thing we can do to get back to the lives we miss so much. Let's get the jab done."He also attached a photo of him getting the shot.Johnson, 56, is trying to reassure the public that the AstraZeneca jab is safe after a number of countries in Europe and around the world suspended the use of it earlier this week due to blood clot fears, dpa news agency reported.That prompted countries such as France and Germany to resume administering the jab.French Prime Minister Jean Castex also received the AstraZeneca shot on Friday.Source: IANS