A major UK report warns that urgent food system reform is needed to protect health, economy, and climate by 2050.
A recent report warns that the UK must take drastic and immediate action to fix its broken food system, failing which it will face more crises related to food shortages, health expenditures, and climate crises. The Roadmap to Resilience: A UK Food Plan 2050 demands the most radical overhaul of the food system since World War II, declaring that radical government leadership is required to safeguard health, economy, and environment in the country (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
UK food needs radical transformation on scale not seen since Second World War
Why the Food System is FailingThe report, developed by Agri-Food for Net Zero (AFN) Network+ and 150 experts across research, farming, and industry, paints a worrying picture:
- The food system is emerging as one of the largest contributors of greenhouse gases in the UK.
- The NHS bears the burden of poor diets, which reduce productivity and cost the economy £268 billion a year.
- 7.2 million Britons now live in food-insecure households — an 80% jump in just three years.
- The UK is in dire need since it consumes 85% of its fruit and dangerously imports most of its veggies.
Three Big Changes for a Healthier FutureThe Roadmap lays out three key transformations needed by 2050:
More Resilient Farming:Support farmers to adapt to climate change, diversify crops, and grow more fruits, vegetables, and grains locally — reducing reliance on imports.
Smarter Land Use:Plan land use strategically to balance food production, nature restoration, and climate goals. The report proposes expanding woodland cover from 14% to at least 20% and restoring peatlands.
Healthier Diets Made Easier:Make nutritious, sustainable food affordable and accessible for everyone while cutting back on high-emission and ultra-processed foods.
What the Government Must Do NowThe report urges the government to take “decisive and coordinated action” and proposes 10 key recommendations and a timeline to 2050.
- Treating food security as vital as energy security.
- Setting clear targets for diet and livestock changes.
- Creating a National Food System Transformation Committee reporting directly to the Prime Minister.
- Reforming farm subsidies to reward sustainability, biodiversity, and carbon storage.
Food, Health, and the Economy Are All LinkedAccording to Professor Neil Ward of the University of East Anglia, leading the change now could save billions for the NHS, boost productivity, protect nature, and secure the UK’s food future.
“If we act now, we can shape a food system that supports healthier lives, thriving farms, and a safer climate,” he said. “If we don’t, change will be forced upon us by crisis.”
The message from the Roadmap for Resilience is clear — the UK’s food system is at a crossroads.
By transforming farming, land use, and diets today, the nation can build a healthier population, a greener countryside, and a more secure future. Delay, however, will only make the coming crises harder to control.
