UK Must Act Fast to Fix Its Food System – or Face a Future of Crises

A major UK report warns that urgent food system reform is needed to protect health, economy, and climate by 2050.

UK food needs radical transformation on scale not seen since Second World War



Why the Food System is Failing

The food system is emerging as one of the largest contributors of greenhouse gases in the UK.

in the UK. The NHS bears the burden of poor diets, which reduce productivity and cost the economy £268 billion a year .

. 7.2 million Britons now live in food-insecure households — an 80% jump in just three years .

now live in food-insecure households — . The UK is in dire need since it consumes 85% of its fruit and dangerously imports most of its veggies.

Three Big Changes for a Healthier Future

More Resilient Farming:

Smarter Land Use:

Healthier Diets Made Easier:

What the Government Must Do Now

Treating food security as vital as energy security .

. Setting clear targets for diet and livestock changes .

. Creating a National Food System Transformation Committee reporting directly to the Prime Minister.

reporting directly to the Prime Minister. Reforming farm subsidies to reward sustainability, biodiversity, and carbon storage.

Food, Health, and the Economy Are All Linked

A recent report warns that the UK must take drastic and immediate action to fix its broken food system, failing which it will face more crises related to food shortages, health expenditures, and climate crises. The report demands the most radical overhaul of the food system since World War II, declaring that radical government leadership is required to safeguard health, economy, and environment in the country. The report, developed by experts across research, farming, and industry, paints a worrying picture: The food system is emerging as one of the largest contributors of greenhouse gases in the UK. The NHS bears the burden of poor diets, which reduce productivity and cost the economy £268 billion a year. 7.2 million Britons now live in food-insecure households — an 80% jump in just three years. The UK imports most of its fruit and vegetables. Experts warn that without swift action, climate shocks and global supply disruptions could leave the UK vulnerable and unprepared. The Roadmap lays out three key transformations needed by 2050: More Resilient Farming - Support farmers to adapt to climate change, diversify crops, and grow more fruits, vegetables, and grains locally — reducing reliance on imports. Smarter Land Use - Plan land use strategically to balance food production, nature restoration, and climate goals. The report proposes restoring peatlands. Healthier Diets Made Easier - Make nutritious, sustainable food affordable and accessible for everyone while cutting back on high-emission and ultra-processed foods. The report urges the government to take action and proposes creating a National Food System Transformation Committee reporting directly to the Prime Minister, reforming farm subsidies to reward sustainability, biodiversity, and carbon storage, treating food security as vital as energy security, and setting clear targets for diet and livestock changes with a timeline to 2050. The message is clear — the UK's food system is at a crossroads. By transforming farming, land use, and diets today, the nation can build a healthier population, a greener countryside, and a more secure future. Delay, however, will only make the coming crises harder to control.