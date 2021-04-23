by Hannah Joy on  April 23, 2021 at 10:22 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

UK Likely to See Summer Surge in Covid-19 Cases
UK is more likely to see a summer surge in covid-19 cases, as many adults are yet to be vaccinated, said a British government advisory scientist.

On Wednesday, Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), an independent expert advisory committee that advises health departments on immunization, said modelling shows coronavirus cases will rise in the summer as lockdown is relaxed, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The models that we've seen on JCVI clearly point to a summer surge in cases as the lockdown is relaxed, because there are still many people in the adult population who've not been immunized," he told the BBC.


Finn, from the University of Bristol, said the UK is still "vulnerable" and the dates for easing restrictions may need adjusting.

"Quite a wide range of uncertainty" remains over how big the wave would be "because it depends on how quickly the vaccine rollout continues", he said.

It also depends on whether people will stick to the rules as lockdown is eased, he said.

"If people move too far forward with that too fast, we'll see things start to come up earlier," Finn said.

"The sense that the problem is all over, I'm afraid is a flawed one, we're still in a vulnerable situation, and there are still significant numbers of people who potentially could be harmed by this infection if this happens."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that as the UK continues to make progress in the fight against coronavirus, "we cannot delude ourselves" that the virus has gone away.

He noted that the majority of scientific experts are of the view that there will be another wave at some stage this year and Britons must learn to live with the virus.

However, he said there was nothing in scientific data to suggest the UK would have to deviate from the roadmap out of lockdown.

The UK has so far reported 4,411,068 confirmed coronavirus cases and 127,577 deaths.

More than 33 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, the UK is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Obesity is a Major Risk Factor in Severe COVID-19 Cases
Obesity has emerged as a major risk factor for severe COVID-19 cases. Obesity also has other health implications, and there is hope for obese patients with weight loss surgery options.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Cases Surpassed 18 Million Worldwide, Says Johns Hopkins
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 18 million mark, while the deaths were nearing 688,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
READ MORE
India's Total COVID-19 Cases Cross 10.77 Lakh
As many as 6,77,422 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,73,379, though India continues to be the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil, according to Health Ministry data.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Cases Skyrockets In Assam Within 2 Weeks
Assam records 118 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in in the past two weeks because of return of around 300,000 people from other states.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Poppy Seeds
Poppy seeds are rich source of many vital nutrients. Know more about its health benefits and nutritional facts.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Sesame Seeds
Sesame seeds are good source of fiber and proteins. Sesame seeds help maintain blood pressure and diabetes, improve bone strength and heart health, control stress, depression, and cholesterol and even hasten hair growth.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today
Summer vacation is coming to an end, are your kids ready to go back to school? But, getting addicted to unhealthy habits during holidays can be more problematic when school begins. So, parents need to help your kids to break these five bad summer habits before school starts.
READ MORE
Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat
Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Beat the heatTop Tips to Beat the Summer HeatHealth Benefits of Sesame SeedsHealth Benefits of Poppy SeedsTop 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break TodayNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake