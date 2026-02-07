REGISTER
UK Issues Urgent Warning After Contaminated Wipes Linked to Death

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 7 2026 9:04 PM

How did everyday non-sterile wipes trigger a UK health alert after infections and a death were linked to contaminated products?

UK Issues Urgent Warning After Contaminated Wipes Linked to Death
UK health authorities have issued a fresh warning to the public after dozens of confirmed infections and at least one death were linked to contaminated non-sterile, alcohol-free wipes, health officials confirmed this week.

Fresh UK Health Alert Issued Over Wipes Linked to Burkholderia stabilis Infections

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) updated their advisory on 5 February 2026, stressing that certain non-sterile alcohol-free wipe products have been associated with serious infections caused by the environmental bacterium Burkholderia stabilis.

A total of 59 confirmed cases of Burkholderia stabilis infection have been identified across the United Kingdom, dating back to January 2018 and continuing through 3 February 2026.

Among these cases, a small number have required hospital treatment, and one death has now been attributed to the infection. The bacterium is found in soil and water and rarely causes illness in healthy individuals. However, people with weakened immune systems, chronic illnesses such as cystic fibrosis, and those managing intravenous lines at home are at significantly higher risk.


Four Non-Sterile Wipe Products Linked to Contamination in 2025 Investigation

An outbreak investigation conducted in 2025 found that four specific non-sterile wipe products were contaminated:
  • ValueAid Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes
  • Microsafe Moist Wipe Alcohol Free
  • Steroplast Sterowipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes
  • Reliwipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes (contaminated with a related Burkholderia strain)
Although these products were withdrawn from sale in 2025, health officials warn that they may still be found in household first aid kits or in homes.


Why a Naturally Occurring Bacterium Became a Serious Health Risk

Burkholderia stabilis () belongs to a group of bacteria that are widespread in nature but can cause opportunistic infections in certain settings. It’s distinct from bacteria that spread person-to-person, and no evidence suggests human transmission outside of contaminated products.

Still, the outbreak has become a cautionary example of how everyday products especially those used for skin care and medical support at home must meet strict sterility standards to protect vulnerable patients. UKHSA and MHRA are urging anyone with these products to remove them immediately and dispose of them in standard household waste. They also stressed:

  • Non-sterile alcohol-free wipes should never be used on broken or damaged skin, wounds, or for cleaning intravenous lines.
  • Only wipes explicitly marked as ‘sterile’ should be used on broken skin and only if recommended by a healthcare professional.

Dr. James Elston, a consultant in epidemiology at the UKHSA, emphasized that while the general risk to the public remains very low, continued vigilance is vital for vulnerable populations, especially as a small number of new cases are still being detected.

Health professionals have been reminded of the National Patient Safety Alert first issued in June 2025, which outlined infection-prevention measures, including advising community patients to avoid non-sterile wipes and reminding healthcare providers to ensure sterile products are recommended or supplied when needed.

Health officials recommend that anyone concerned about possible symptoms—such as redness, swelling, pus, fever, or signs of infection around wounds or intravenous sites—contact NHS 111 or their GP for evaluation.

References:
  1. Burkholderia stabilis infections associated with non-sterile alcohol-free wipes: ongoing risk to patients - (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/burkholderia-stabilis-infections-associated-with-non-sterile-alcohol-free-wipes-ongoing-risk-to-patients)
Source-Medindia
