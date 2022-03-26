About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

UK Epidemiologist Says COVID Variant Worse Than Omicron in Next 2 Years

by Colleen Fleiss on March 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM
Font : A-A+

UK Epidemiologist Says COVID Variant Worse Than Omicron in Next 2 Years

In the next 2 years, there is an increased chance that a new COVID variant worse than Omicron will emerge, said England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty.

He said that there was still a "long way to go" because the virus will continue to "throw surprises". He also insisted the virus - which now poses a similar death threat as flu - will be with us "for the rest of our lives", Daily Mail reported.

Advertisement


Whitty noted that the strain could cause "worse problems" than Omicron and the challenges from the current strain are "not by any means trivial", and its emergence could "significantly change our balance of risk".

"And there's a high chance that we will all be discussing, and I will be discussing with my colleagues, a new variant at some point in the next two years that actually significantly changes our balance of risk," he said.
Advertisement

"We could well end up with a new variant that produces worse problems than we've got with Omicron and the Omicron problems are by no means trivial," he added.

UK's SAGE advisors have warned of a "realistic possibility" that a more lethal variant could emerge that kills one in three people, in line with earlier coronaviruses such as MERS.

This is because Omicron evolved from a different part of the virus's lineage, and there is no guarantee the next strain will evolve directly from Omicron.

Meanwhile, the UK is seeing a resurgence in Covid cases and deaths, after a brief lull.

Covid deaths rose by a quarter compared to a week ago, however, with 250 recorded, the report said.

Hospital admissions also increased 17 per cent in a week, after 1,879 admissions were logged on March 18.

Experts have blamed the uptick on BA.2, which is now dominant in the country. But the strain is not thought to be any more severe than the original Omicron variant.

Whitty said the BA.2 Omicron variant is a "large part" of the current high rates that are rising "in virtually all parts of England".

He said the strain, thought to be as contagious as chickenpox, is not translating into surges in deaths or intensive care admissions - but "that doesn't mean that it is having no impact at all".

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
For Children Affected by Omicron Variant Causing
For Children Affected by Omicron Variant Causing "Croup"
A new study shows that the COVID-19 variant "Omicron" can cause croup in young children, including ....
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Good News: Bark of Neem Tree can Protect Against Covid-19
Good News: Bark of Neem Tree can Protect Against Covid-19
Neem bark extract binds the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at various locations in the body, thereby, ......
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 recovery needs healthy foods to overcome the after-effects of strong medication and .....
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)