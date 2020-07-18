by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 18, 2020 at 10:56 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

UK Covid-19 Cases Near 300,000
Almost 293,239 people have so far tested positive for Covid-19 in Britain, with a daily increase of 687, which raises the concern of British officials as days pass.


The figures for coronavirus-related deaths are unavailable on Friday on the official website as Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered a review into the Public Health England's (PHE) data, Xinhua reported.


It was claimed that the current method does not take into account the fact that some people may have recovered from Covid-19 and died of a different cause.

The previous data by the department showed that the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country stood at 45,119. The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that city and town halls across England are to be empowered to introduce local lockdown measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Currently the city of Leicester is in the first lockdown, under orders from the national government.

But under the plan unveiled by Johnson, city and town leaders are to be given decision-making powers to force people to stay at home and not leave their communities.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake