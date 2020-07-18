UK Covid-19 Cases Near 300,000

Almost 293,239 people have so far tested positive for Covid-19 in Britain, with a daily increase of 687, which raises the concern of British officials as days pass.





The previous data by the department showed that the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country stood at 45,119. The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that city and town halls across England are to be empowered to introduce local lockdown measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.



Currently the city of Leicester is in the first lockdown, under orders from the national government.



But under the plan unveiled by Johnson, city and town leaders are to be given decision-making powers to force people to stay at home and not leave their communities.



The figures for coronavirus-related deaths are unavailable on Friday on the official website as Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered a review into the Public Health England's (PHE) data, Xinhua reported.