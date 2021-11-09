UK Approves Pfizer, AstraZeneca as Booster Jabs for COVID, Say Sources

Advertisement

Advertisement

The MHRA also noted that it is now up to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the UK vaccine advisory body, "to advise on whether booster jabs will be given and if so, which vaccines should be used".The JCVI is awaiting results on seven different booster vaccines, which is expected this week.However, the JCVI has said a third dose should be offered to people with severely weakened immune systems, which make up about half a million people over the age of 12 in the UK.Earlier this week, Ministers said the National Health Service (NHS) was ready to go if booster jabs were given the green light.But, AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot warned against rushing into a nationwide rollout noting that it may put extra pressure on the country's already burdened NHS.Writing in The Telegraph, he said that a third dose of vaccines against Covid-19 may not be needed for everyone in the UK.Moreover, the decision to jab the entire population must be based on "real world clinical effectiveness data, not simply antibody measurements", Soriot wrote in the newspaper.On the other hand, US pharmaceutical major Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla had said that Covid vaccine recipients will "likely" need a third dose between six to 12 months after they're fully inoculated.He also suggested the need for yearly vaccinations against coronavirus.The US is also expected to soon roll out Covid booster vaccines for all its citizens, even as the World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on boosters.Other countries that started booster vaccines include Israel, Italy, France, and Russia.Source: IANS