UK Alerts Public Over Bacteria Found in Wet Wipes

UK warns contaminated wet wipes linked to infections and deaths; households urged to discard affected products.
Health authorities in the United Kingdom have issued an urgent public warning after several commonly used cleansing wipes were found to be contaminated with a dangerous bacterium, raising concerns about the safety of products often kept in household first-aid kits
What is Burkholderia stabilis, and why should I check my first aid kit?
The alert follows investigations linking certain wet wipes to a cluster of infections that have resulted in multiple deaths and dozens of illnesses across the country.
Outbreak Linked to Burkholderia stabilis Bacteria in Non-Sterile WipesThe warning centers on the bacterium Burkholderia stabilis, an environmental microorganism that can cause serious infections in vulnerable individuals. UK health authorities say the outbreak has been associated with non-sterile, alcohol-free cleansing wipes used for skin cleaning and minor wound care.
Since 2018, investigators have identified 59 confirmed infections linked to the bacteria, with additional probable cases reported. Some patients developed severe complications requiring hospital treatment, and six deaths have been connected to the outbreak, according to health reports and investigations into the contaminated products.
The cases involved people ranging in age from newborns to the elderly, although many of the affected individuals had underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems that made them more susceptible to infection.
Investigators Identify Contaminated Non-Sterile Cleansing Wipe BrandsInvestigators traced the contamination to several brands of non-sterile cleansing wipes often found in medical kits or used for basic wound cleaning. Authorities identified four products that tested positive for the bacterium:
- ValueAid Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes
- Microsafe Moist Wipe Alcohol Free
- Steroplast Sterowipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes
- Reliwipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes
Serious Infection Risk for Immunocompromised IndividualsBurkholderia stabilis rarely causes illness in healthy people but can lead to serious infections in those with weakened immune systems, including cancer patients, individuals with cystic fibrosis, or people using medical devices such as intravenous lines.
The bacteria can enter the body through broken skin or medical equipment, potentially causing wound infections, bloodstream infections, or sepsis in severe cases. Because the wipes were not sterile, they could introduce microbes directly into cuts, wounds, or medical access points.
Health experts advise people who recently used cleansing wipes on wounds or medical devices to watch for symptoms such as redness, swelling, warmth around the wound, increased pain or discharge, and fever or chills that may signal infection. Anyone experiencing these signs, particularly those in high-risk groups, should seek medical advice promptly.
Authorities Urge Precautions Despite Low Public RiskAuthorities say the overall risk to the public is low but advise precautions. People should stop using the affected wipe brands, dispose of any remaining packs safely, and use only wipes labeled “sterile” for cleaning wounds or broken skin. Caregivers and healthcare providers are also urged not to use non-sterile wipes on intravenous lines or medical devices.
Although the contaminated products have been withdrawn from the market, health experts say the discovery highlights the importance of proper regulation and quality control in products used for medical or wound care. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the contamination and ensure similar incidents are prevented in the future.
For now, authorities advise households to check their first-aid supplies carefully and discard any wipes that are not clearly labeled as sterile before using them on skin injuries.
