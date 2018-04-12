UGC Calls for Awareness Campaign against Hepatitis

On the occasion of Hepatitis Day, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had urged all the universities and colleges across the country to undertake an awareness campaign against hepatitis B and C.

"Nearly 50 million people are infected in our country with hepatitis B and C. Next to China, India has the largest number of subjects infected with Hepatitis B, which commonly gets transmitted from mother to baby," the UGC said in a statement.



‘Establishing proper food habits, performing regular physical exercise and maintaining healthy body weight are essential to stay away from hepatitis.’ "It is requested to take initiatives, on the occasion of 21st Hepatitis Day, to spread awareness among the staff and students regarding healthy food habits, managing ideal body weight and to do regular Yoga," the Commission said.



The Central government has launched National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme to provide free testing, diagnosis and drug treatment for hepatitis B and C.



"It is one of the largest initiatives in the world to help people suffering from viral hepatitis," it said.







