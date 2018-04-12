medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

UGC Calls for Awareness Campaign against Hepatitis

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 4, 2018 at 9:26 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

On the occasion of Hepatitis Day, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had urged all the universities and colleges across the country to undertake an awareness campaign against hepatitis B and C.
UGC Calls for Awareness Campaign against Hepatitis
UGC Calls for Awareness Campaign against Hepatitis

"Nearly 50 million people are infected in our country with hepatitis B and C. Next to China, India has the largest number of subjects infected with Hepatitis B, which commonly gets transmitted from mother to baby," the UGC said in a statement.

"It is requested to take initiatives, on the occasion of 21st Hepatitis Day, to spread awareness among the staff and students regarding healthy food habits, managing ideal body weight and to do regular Yoga," the Commission said.

The Central government has launched National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme to provide free testing, diagnosis and drug treatment for hepatitis B and C.

"It is one of the largest initiatives in the world to help people suffering from viral hepatitis," it said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Neonatal Hepatitis

Neonatal hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that usually occurs in early infancy and is typically transmitted to the baby by the infected mother.

Tests for Hepatitis

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis virus panel is a series of blood tests to diagnose infections caused by hepatitis A, B and C viruses.

HBV Screening

Tests used for screening hepatitis B are estimation of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), anti-HBc and anti-HBs antibodies.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation

Liver disease that ends in liver failure (end stage liver disease), disrupting several important metabolic functions needs liver transplant for patient survival.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Hepatitis Diet Recommendations

Hepatitis is a viral infection that attacks the liver. Hepatitis diet should be carefully monitored and prepared for easy and quick recovery of hepatitis patients.

Hepatomegaly

Hepatomegaly or an enlarged liver can be a symptom or a complication of many different diseases which arise within or outside the liver.

More News on:

Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Liver Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis Hepatitis Diet Recommendations Neonatal Hepatitis Tests for Hepatitis Hepatomegaly Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ginger

Osimertinib for Treating Non Small Cell Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive