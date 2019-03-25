In order to help overweight employers shed extra kilos, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has launched a program that would help them lose weight, the media reported. According to the WHO figures, obesity rates in the Middle East are exceptionally high with 31.7 percent prevalence in UAE.

UAE Launches Program to Help Overweight Employers Lose Weight

‘The main motto of the program is to help employers lose extra weight, promote exercise and to adopt a healthy lifestyle.’

Theprogram was launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the Gulf News reported on Saturday.Serving the employees of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development in its current edition, the program guides and encourages those struggling with weight issues to learn how to induce positive changes in their lifestyles.It involves adopting a healthy diet and engaging in physical activity, helping employees lose excessive weight within eight weeks.The program team comprises nutritionists and health educators from the Health and Education Department of the ministry.Apart from awareness sessions, the program includes a workshop on healthy nutrition, where the participants are briefed on essential topics, including how to read food labels, as well as about the make-up of balanced diets.Source: IANS