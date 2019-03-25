medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

UAE Launches Program to Help Overweight Employers Lose Weight

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 25, 2019 at 9:25 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In order to help overweight employers shed extra kilos, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has launched a program that would help them lose weight, the media reported. According to the WHO figures, obesity rates in the Middle East are exceptionally high with 31.7 percent prevalence in UAE.
UAE Launches Program to Help Overweight Employers Lose Weight
UAE Launches Program to Help Overweight Employers Lose Weight

The 'Lose to Win' program was launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the Gulf News reported on Saturday.

Serving the employees of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development in its current edition, the program guides and encourages those struggling with weight issues to learn how to induce positive changes in their lifestyles.

It involves adopting a healthy diet and engaging in physical activity, helping employees lose excessive weight within eight weeks.

The program team comprises nutritionists and health educators from the Health and Education Department of the ministry.

Apart from awareness sessions, the program includes a workshop on healthy nutrition, where the participants are briefed on essential topics, including how to read food labels, as well as about the make-up of balanced diets.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Ideal Body Weight

India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Negative Beliefs about Weight Loss

Keeping weight under control can help reach the target goals of blood glucose, blood lipids and blood pressure. Even a modest amount of weight loss can help in managing lifestyle related conditions.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Weight Loss with Hypnosis – Does It Work?

Hypnosis indirectly helps with weight loss by altering the consciousness through suggestions and imagery to a more positive state.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Ideal Body Weight Battle of the Bulge Weight Loss with Hypnosis – Does It Work? Quiz on Weight Loss Negative Beliefs about Weight Loss 

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Things You Should Know About Tampons

Health Benefits of Beans

Psychological Defense Mechanisms
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive