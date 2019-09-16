medindia

Types and Rates of Co-existing Conditions in Diabetes are Varied for Men and Women: Study

by Iswarya on  September 16, 2019 at 11:08 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study analyzed the sex and gender differences in the prevalence of co-morbidities in people with prediabetes and diabetes, reveals a new study.
Types and Rates of Co-existing Conditions in Diabetes are Varied for Men and Women: Study
Types and Rates of Co-existing Conditions in Diabetes are Varied for Men and Women: Study

A new study presented at this year's Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Barcelona, Spain shows that men and women experience different co-morbidities (other diseases at the same time) as having diabetes or prediabetes, as well as an unexpectedly high rate of prediabetes among children aged 6-10 years.

Show Full Article


The study, by Dr. Alina Ofenheimer, Sigmund Freud University, Medical School, Vienna, Austria, and colleagues, determined the prevalence of prediabetes and diabetes in the study population.

A number of additional disease processes (co-morbidities) are known to occur alongside prediabetes and/or diabetes including congestive heart failure, high blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia (abnormal heart rate), osteoporosis (weaker bones), kidney dysfunction, and even severe anxiety and depression. Gender may affect the incidence of these co-morbidities through differences in biology as well as differences in lifestyle and behavior.

The authors conducted an observational population-based cohort study of 11,014 subjects aged 6 to 80 years who underwent a detailed examination. This included taking blood samples, measuring ankle-brachial index, performing an electrocardiogram (ECG), assessing body composition using a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scan, and an interviewer-administered questionnaire. Prediabetes and diabetes were defined by one or all of fasting plasma glucose levels (prediabetes: 100-125mg/dl, diabetes: 126mg/dl or higher), glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) levels (prediabetes: 5.7-<6.5%, diabetes: 6.5% or higher), and/or if the subject was taking glucose-lowering drugs.

The team found that for the study population as a whole, the prevalence of prediabetes was 20.2% (male 23.6%; female 17.1%) and 5.4% for diabetes (male 7.3%; female 3.7%). Prediabetes occurrence varied from 4.4% in male subjects age 6-<10 years to 40.4% in those aged 70+ years, while in females it ranged from 4.8% to 42.3% in those same age groups.

The authors say: "Angina, heart attack and calcification (hardening) of the arteries were more prevalent in diabetic men than diabetic women, as well as mild anxiety and reduced cognitive processing speed. Similar to the co-morbidity profile of prediabetic females, women with diabetes had a higher prevalence of irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), and elevated signs of systemic inflammation compared with diabetic men.

Prediabetic women also showed a higher prevalence of osteoporosis and depression compared with prediabetic men."

They add: "The unexpected 4.6% prevalence of prediabetes in children aged 6-10 underscores the need for population-based studies across all ages and the importance of starting diabetes prevention efforts at a young age, through a healthy lifestyle and diet for all, including children."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Diabetes and Dental Health

Diabetes predisposes patients to oral and gum diseases like periodontitis, dental caries, oral thrush. Tight diabetes control is the key to prevent gum problems.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Oral Hypoglycemic Agents and Glycemic Control

Glycemic control in type 2 diabetes is achieved with oral diabetic medications. Combination drugs and insulin therapy is sometimes required.

Diabetes and Diet

Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer Diseases

What's New on Medindia

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Genetic Mechanisms Involved in Vision Decoded: Here's How

Blood Group Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive