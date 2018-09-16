medindia
Type 2 Diabetes Risk may Increase With Daily Exposure to Thermal Paper Cash Receipts

September 16, 2018
Even the safest amount of exposure to Bisphenol A (BPA) can increase the risk of development of Type 2 diabetes, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.
"Bisphenol A is an endocrine-disrupting chemical that is used to manufacture thermal paper receipts, plastics and a wide range of consumer products," said Frederick vom Saal, an endocrinologist and Curators' Professor in the Division of Biological Sciences in the MU College of Arts and Science, and a co-author on the study. "Experiments with human and mouse pancreatic cells have revealed that low-dose exposure to BPA, in the presence of glucose, triggers an insulin response. We wanted to test the potential effects of BPA in humans to see whether it held true."

In both of the studies, subjects were orally administered a safe dose of BPA, which led to the same amount of BPA in their blood that customers might encounter by handling a cash register receipt; or, the same subjects received a placebo exposure for comparison. Insulin responses were then assessed through an oral glucose tolerance test in the first experiment or a hyperglycemic clamp in the second experiment. Results of both studies showed that BPA altered insulin release relative to the placebo exposure in the subjects. In animal studies repeated BPA exposure resulted in insulin resistance.

"This exploratory study needs to be replicated because it suggests that BPA exposure at a dose considered safe by U.S. regulators could alter glucose-stimulated insulin responses in humans," vom Saal said. "Our study is an initial step toward investigating whether exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals, such as BPA, contributes to insulin resistance and eventually Type 2 diabetes."

Source: Eurekalert

Physical Fitness and Low Sedentary Time can Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Physical Fitness and Low Sedentary Time can Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Combination of high cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) and more time spent in being physically active i.e. low sedentary time (ST) is found to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

How Much Whole Grain is Required to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk?

How Much Whole Grain is Required to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk?

Eating whole grains such as oats, wheat and rye can help prevent type 2 diabetes. Type of wholegrain product does not matter but how much a person consumes per day is important.

Study: Kids With Type 2 Diabetes at Greater Risk of Developing Heart, Kidney Problems

Study: Kids With Type 2 Diabetes at Greater Risk of Developing Heart, Kidney Problems

A new study has found that children who develop Type 2 diabetes are at high risk to develop heart, kidney and eye problems faster.

Therapeutic Targets to Alter Inflammation, Type 2 Diabetes Revealed By BUSM Study

Therapeutic Targets to Alter Inflammation, Type 2 Diabetes Revealed By BUSM Study

New research reveals that B cells regulate obesity-associated inflammation and type 2 diabetes through two specific mechanisms.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

