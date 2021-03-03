Type 1 Diabetes in Women Linked to Shorter Reproductive Period

Prior research has shown that insulin plays a vital role in the regulation of female reproductive function. However, there was little information on the effect of type 1 diabetes on reproductive function.
Findings showed that women with type 1 diabetes have shorter reproductive periods, delayed menarche, and earlier natural menopause due to insulin deficiency and hyperglycemia.
However, the findings only apply to women diagnosed with type 1 diabetes before reaching the menarche age.
Menopause is known to be associated with various physiological and metabolic changes. Early natural menopause has also been linked to a higher rate of cardiovascular diseases and mortality.
Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director, commented, "These women are not only at risk for premature ovarian aging because of early-onset type 1 diabetes, but they are also at increased risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and early mortality because of early natural menopause. Understanding these risks and targeting appropriate risk-reducing strategies are key to optimizing the health and quality of life of these women."
The researchers recommend future research to determine modifiable factors contributing to early menopause for improving the reproductive health of diabetic women.
Source: Medindia