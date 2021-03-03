Type 1 Diabetes in Women Linked to Shorter Reproductive Period

Findings showed that women with type 1 diabetes have shorter reproductive periods, delayed menarche, and earlier natural menopause due to insulin deficiency and hyperglycemia.However, the findings only apply to women diagnosed with type 1 diabetes before reaching the menarche age.Menopause is known to be associated with various physiological and metabolic changes. Early natural menopause has also been linked to a higher rate of cardiovascular diseases and mortality.Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director, commented,The researchers recommend future research to determine modifiable factors contributing to early menopause for improving the reproductive health of diabetic women.Source: Medindia