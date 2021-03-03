by Anjanee Sharma on  March 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Type 1 Diabetes in Women Linked to Shorter Reproductive Period
The female reproductive period starts at the onset of menses and lasts till the final menstrual period.

Researchers compared the length of reproductive periods in women diagnosed with type 1 diabetes with women without diabetes to study the effect of diabetes on the female reproductive system. Around 300 women were involved in the study.

Prior research has shown that insulin plays a vital role in the regulation of female reproductive function. However, there was little information on the effect of type 1 diabetes on reproductive function.


Findings showed that women with type 1 diabetes have shorter reproductive periods, delayed menarche, and earlier natural menopause due to insulin deficiency and hyperglycemia.

However, the findings only apply to women diagnosed with type 1 diabetes before reaching the menarche age.

Menopause is known to be associated with various physiological and metabolic changes. Early natural menopause has also been linked to a higher rate of cardiovascular diseases and mortality.

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director, commented, "These women are not only at risk for premature ovarian aging because of early-onset type 1 diabetes, but they are also at increased risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and early mortality because of early natural menopause. Understanding these risks and targeting appropriate risk-reducing strategies are key to optimizing the health and quality of life of these women."

The researchers recommend future research to determine modifiable factors contributing to early menopause for improving the reproductive health of diabetic women.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Pelvic Inflammatory Disorder
Pelvic inflammatory disease is a serious medical complication that affects many women causing irreversible damage to reproductive function and severe abdominal pain.
READ MORE
Type 1 Diabetes
An overview of type 1 diabetes, its contributing factors, management and adopting a healthy lifestyle to cope with it.
READ MORE
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Perimenopause
Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this phase cause irregular periods and early menopause symptoms such as hot flashes. This phase may last from a few months to years.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietOtitis MediaDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender Divide