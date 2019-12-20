medindia

Type 1 Diabetes: High Lipoprotein Levels Linked to Heart Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 20, 2019 at 5:09 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In the blood of people with type 1 diabetes, high levels of lipoprotein (a) were associated with increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease, said Karolinska Institutet researchers in in Sweden report in a paper published in the prestigious journal Diabetes Care.
Type 1 Diabetes: High Lipoprotein Levels Linked to Heart Disease
Type 1 Diabetes: High Lipoprotein Levels Linked to Heart Disease

Lipoprotein(a) levels should therefore be measured in patients with type 1 diabetes and form part of the total risk assessment, say the researchers.

Show Full Article


"There is currently no readily available treatment for high lipoprotein(a) levels, but the treatment of all other risk factors for cardiovascular disease should be optimised for patients with type 1 diabetes and high levels of lipoprotein(a)," says the study's lead author Karin Littmann, PhD student at the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Karolinska Institutet.

As a consequence of their disease, patients with type 1 diabetes run a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Lipoprotein(a) is a type of blood fat, the levels of which are determined mostly by hereditary factors rather than diet or lifestyle, like other blood lipids. Previous research has shown that high levels of lipoprotein(a) entail a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as myocardial infarction, stroke and calcified aortic valve disease. However, it is not fully known how lipoprotein(a) influences the risk of cardiovascular disease and related complications in patients with type 1 diabetes. It is also not known if there is any connection between lipoprotein(a) levels and high blood-sugar levels in this patient group.

For the present study, the researchers examined 1,860 patients with type 1 diabetes, and gathered data from medical records at Karolinska University Hospital on their lipoprotein(a) and blood-sugar levels, and on the incidence of cardiovascular disease and related complications.

Patients with type 1 diabetes and high lipoprotein(a) levels had a 50 per cent higher risk of developing some form of cardiovascular disease, a 70 per cent higher risk of coronary artery disease and a 100 per cent higher risk of calcified aortic valve disease, than patients with type 1 diabetes and low lipoprotein(a) levels. They also had a 70 per cent higher risk of protein leakage into the urine, which is a sign of reduced kidney function. Patients with high blood glucose (HbA1c) values had higher lipoprotein(a) levels than patients with low blood glucose values.

"Our conclusion is that high levels of lipoprotein(a) in patients with type 1 diabetes add to the already elevated risk of developing cardiovascular disease," says Dr Littmann. "The levels of these blood lipids should therefore be measured and should form part of the total risk assessment."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Type 1 Diabetes

An overview of type 1 diabetes, its contributing factors, management and adopting a healthy lifestyle to cope with it.

Quiz on Diabetes

Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others. Do you belong to the high- risk group? Spend 5 ...

An Active Heart - Animation

The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.

Diabetes Facts and Figures

Diabetes is a disease in which the body does not properly produce insulin or cannot use insulin. Diabetes is also called high blood sugar. Read facts and statistics on diabetes from around the world.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

More News on:

Otitis MediaCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexSilent Killer DiseasesHeartHealthy HeartLifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems

Overeating - Not Lack of Exercise - Could be the Root Cause of Obesity

Art Lovers More Likely to Live Longer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive