by Iswarya on  June 13, 2020 at 12:46 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Type 1 Diabetes Could be Managed Better Using New AI-Based Algorithm
Novel algorithm uses artificial intelligence to effectively maintain glucose levels in type 1 diabetes (T1D) patients, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Metabolism.

"Our system design is unique," said lead author Nichole Tyler, an M.D.-Ph.D. student in the OHSU School of Medicine. "We designed the AI algorithm entirely using a mathematical simulator, and yet when the algorithm was validated on real-world data from people with type 1 diabetes at OHSU, it generated recommendations that were highly similar to recommendations from endocrinologists."

That's significant because the people with diabetes typically go three to six months between appointments with their endocrinologist.


At that time, they can be at risk of dangerous complications if glucose levels in their blood rise too high or fall too low. People with type 1 diabetes do not produce their own insulin, so they must take it continuously throughout the day using an insulin pump or through multiple daily injections. The algorithm developed by OHSU scientists uses data collected from a continuous glucose monitor and wireless insulin pens to provide guidance on adjustments.

Paired with a smartphone app called DailyDose, the recommendations from the algorithm were shown to be in agreement with physicians 67.9% of the time.

The new study involved monitoring 16 people with type 1 diabetes over the course of four weeks, showing that the model can help reduce hypoglycemia or low glucose. If left untreated, hypoglycemia can cause coma or death.

The engine was developed in a collaboration between the OHSU Harold Schnitzer Diabetes Health Center and the Artificial Intelligence for Medical Systems Lab led by Peter Jacobs, Ph.D., associate professor of biomedical engineering in the OHSU School of Medicine.

"There are other published algorithms on this, but not a lot of clinical studies," said Jacobs, senior author on the study. "Very few have shown a statistically relevant outcome - and most do not compare algorithm recommendations with those of a physician. In addition to showing improvement in glucose control, our algorithm-generated recommendations that had a very high correlation with physician recommendations with over 99% of the algorithm's recommendations delivered across 100 weeks of patient testing considered safe by physicians."

OHSU intends to continue to advance the technology.

"We have planned over the next several years to run several larger trials over eight and then 12 weeks and to compare DailyDose with other insulin treatment strategies, including automated insulin delivery," said co-author Jessica Castle, M.D., associate professor of medicine (endocrinology, diabetes and clinical nutrition) in the OHSU School of Medicine.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Type 1 Diabetes in Children
Type 1 diabetes is a condition most common in children in which the pancreas stops producing and releasing the hormone insulin that controls blood sugar levels.
READ MORE
Type 1 Diabetes Patients Report Improved Quality of Life After Islet Transplantation
Transplanting pancreatic islets that make insulin in type1 diabetes patients reduces the episodes of low blood glucose levels leading to a better quality of life.
READ MORE
Don't Rule Out Type 1 Diabetes After the Age of thirty
A novel genetic analysis has been done to identify type 1 diabetes in adults, this may help identify type 1 diabetes cases not picked up by doctors.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietOtitis MediaDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender Divide