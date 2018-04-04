Type-1 Diabetes Common Among Children in India

The incidence of type-1 diabetes is rising among children in India. According to latest statistical data, about 97,000 children are diagnosed with type-1 diabetes in India.



In Delhi alone, 32 out of one lakh (100,000) children are diagnosed with type-1 diabetes.

‘The incidence of type-1 diabetes is on the rise among children in India, affecting about 97,000 Indian children. In Delhi alone, 32 out of 100,000 children are affected by type-1 diabetes.’ Dr K K Aggarwal, a Padma Shri Awardee, commented "There are many myths surrounding Type 1 diabetes which can hinder effective treatment. For instance, there is lack of awareness about better ways to track and manage glucose levels, such as that by a Glucometer or insulin pumps. It is imperative to educate the society that children with this condition can lead very normal lives and be as active as others. Type 1 diabetes is not caused due to



Type-1 diabetes cannot be cured. Insulin helps to control blood sugar levels and is key to lifelong management of this condition, along with regular blood sugar monitoring. It is important for parents to teach and help their children take their insulin and educate teachers and caregivers about it too, especially when children are at school or away from home. With proper treatment and care, they can have a normal childhood and a full adult life."



Symptoms of Type-1 diabetes include:

excessive thirst

frequent urination

hunger and tiredness

weight loss

slow-healing sores

dry and itchy skin

tingling sensation in the feet

and blurry eyesight. Tips for Type 1 diabetes patients prepared by the Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) Make a commitment to manage your diabetes.

Take your medications as recommended.

Learn all you can about type-1diabetes.

Make healthy eating and physical activity part of your daily routine.

Keep a glucagon kit nearby in case of a low blood sugar emergency and make sure your friends and loved ones know how to use it.

Schedule a yearly physical exam and regular eye exams. Your regular diabetes checkups aren't meant to replace yearly physicals or routine eye exams.

Keep your vaccinations up to date. High blood sugar can weaken your immune system. Get a flu shot every year.



Type 1diabetes is also called juvenile diabetes as it affects children primarily. It occurred when the immunity of a person turns against the body killing insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Children with this condition need to take insulin injections regularly.

