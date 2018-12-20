medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Twofold Overweight Risk for Five-Year-Old if Given Milk Cereal Drinks during Infancy: Study

by Iswarya on  December 20, 2018 at 3:40 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drinking milk cereal drinks at one year of age is linked to a two-fold risk of being overweight at the age of five, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Acta Paediatrica.
Twofold Overweight Risk for Five-Year-Old if Given Milk Cereal Drinks during Infancy: Study
Twofold Overweight Risk for Five-Year-Old if Given Milk Cereal Drinks during Infancy: Study

"Milk cereal drinks are not bad as such; how it's used is the problem. That is when it's seen not as a meal but as an extra, to supplement other food," says Bernt Alm, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

The researchers behind the study have previously linked consumption of milk cereal drinks at age six months to high body mass index (BMI) at ages one year and one and a half years. The study now presented is of the same group of children, several years later.

The follow-up study comprised 1,870 children in Halland County, Sweden, whose particulars were taken from the Halland Health and Growth Study. Height and weight data have been recorded by the child health services, while the information on their food and beverage intake comes from the parents.

Among the five-year-olds, 11.6 percent were overweight, and 2.3 percent had obesity. The risk for overweight or obesity proved to be almost double (factor 1.94) if the children had formerly, at age 12 months, been daily consumers of milk cereal drinks. This risk elevation was independent of other factors.

Examples of other conditions found to make overweight more likely were if the parents had low educational attainment if they smoked and if there was a history of obesity in the family. Heredity was the strongest single factor.

In Sweden, children commonly drink milk cereal drinks once to five times a day from age six months. In the study in question, 85 percent of the children had been daily consumers at 12 months of age. The Swedish milk cereal drinks consist of milk and flour and are nutritionally close to porridge, and usually enriched with vitamins and minerals. Similar products exist elsewhere in the world, but are not as common.

"Milk cereal drinks are nutritious and good and has been used for hundreds of years in Sweden. Getting rid of it isn't a panacea. But if, for example, the child has other risk factors for overweight, such as heredity, perhaps not using milk cereal drinks should be considered," Alm says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Household Cleaning Products May Make Toddlers Overweight

High use of multipurpose household cleaning products can alter gut bacteria in babies and increase their risk of becoming overweight.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Ideal Body Weight

India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.

Lactose Intolerance

Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk. This leads to symptoms like diarrhoea, abdominal cram when milk or milk products are consumed.

Pasteurization of milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Types of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Pasteurization of milk Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Ideal Body Weight Types of Food Allergies The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Battle of the Bulge Lactose Intolerance 

What's New on Medindia

Linear Accelerator (LINAC)

Quinoa

Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive