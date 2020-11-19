Two-year-old Philippine Baby Underwent Successful Liver Transplant

‘A two-year-old baby girl from Philipines undergoes a liver transplant successfully at KIMS hospital. ’

The family came to KIMS Hospitals for liver transplantation. Mother was unable to donate due to some medical conditions. Father was willing, but he had a fatty liver along with high cholesterol. He was advised to diet and exercise and also started on medications. He lost about 8 kgs, and there was an improvement in cholesterol levels. Unfortunately, the baby's bilirubin levels were rising, and it was 35mg/dl (35 times the normal level) when she was taken for transplant.Now, both the baby and her father are recovering well. While the baby is still on the ward, the father was discharged. Liver functions are improving, and now the bilirubin is 3mg/dl. She can eat normal food and play actively.The transplant was done by Dr. Ravichand Siddachari, Consultant Chief of Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, and Dr. Srinivas Prabhu Chava, Consultant Hepatobiliary - Pancreatic (HPB), G.I & Transplant Surgeon. Consultant Anaesthesiologist Dr. Raghavendra, Consultant Anesthesiologist Dr. Praveen was on the team. ICU care was taken by DR. Nandakishore, Consultant Paediatric Intensivist, and team. Dr. Amber, the Consultant Radiologist, had also served them.Source: UNI India