Two-year-old Philippine Baby Underwent Successful Liver Transplant
Two-year-old baby from the Philippines who was suffering from biliary atresia successfully underwent a liver transplant at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

The baby weighed about 9.5 Kgs. Her father was the donor. She was suffering from Biliary atresia, a condition in which bile ducts are obliterated at birth and lead to jaundice. If diagnosed early, they can be done with Portoenterostomy or Kasai procedure (Named after the surgeon). However, if it is diagnosed late (after three months), the liver gets damaged (develops cirrhosis), and then the Kasai procedure will not be of much use. In some cases, even after the early Kasai procedure, it fails, and liver transplantation becomes inevitable. Of all the transplants in children, Biliary atresia comprises 50% of them.

Her parents told her that she had undergone the Kasai procedure when she was three months old in the Philippines. She was doing well till the age of 18 months. But, after that, she started developing jaundice. Investigations revealed decompensated liver cirrhosis due to failed Kasai and were therefore referred for liver transplantation.


The family came to KIMS Hospitals for liver transplantation. Mother was unable to donate due to some medical conditions. Father was willing, but he had a fatty liver along with high cholesterol. He was advised to diet and exercise and also started on medications. He lost about 8 kgs, and there was an improvement in cholesterol levels. Unfortunately, the baby's bilirubin levels were rising, and it was 35mg/dl (35 times the normal level) when she was taken for transplant.

Now, both the baby and her father are recovering well. While the baby is still on the ward, the father was discharged. Liver functions are improving, and now the bilirubin is 3mg/dl. She can eat normal food and play actively.

The transplant was done by Dr. Ravichand Siddachari, Consultant Chief of Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, and Dr. Srinivas Prabhu Chava, Consultant Hepatobiliary - Pancreatic (HPB), G.I & Transplant Surgeon. Consultant Anaesthesiologist Dr. Raghavendra, Consultant Anesthesiologist Dr. Praveen was on the team. ICU care was taken by DR. Nandakishore, Consultant Paediatric Intensivist, and team. Dr. Amber, the Consultant Radiologist, had also served them.

Source: UNI India

