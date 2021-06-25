by Hannah Joy on  June 25, 2021 at 4:30 PM Coronavirus News
Two Year Old Gets Covaxin Trial Vaccine Shot in UP
In Kanpur Dehat, a two-year-and-8-month-old girl was administered the Covid vaccine during the ongoing trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children.

The girl is the daughter of a doctor in Kanpur Dehat.

The spokesperson of the Prakhar hospital, where the girl was vaccinated, said on Thursday that around five children, including three girls and two boys, in the age group of 2-6 years were given the vaccine at the hospital in Kanpur.


The children were kept under observation for two hours before they were allowed to go home, said the spokesperson.

A safety profile of the children, who have been vaccinated, will be prepared.

In May, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted permission to Bharat Biotech to commence phase 2-3 trials of Covaxin on children as young as two.

Several hospitals, including AIIMS Delhi and Patna have also commenced Covaxin trial on kids.



Source: IANS

