medindia

Two Weeks of Inactivity Increases Body Fat

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 13, 2019 at 12:49 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In older adults, just two weeks of decreased physical activity resulted in significant muscle loss which coincides with substantial gains in body fat percentage, especially around the waist, shows new research from the University of Liverpool, presented at The Physiological Society's early career conference Future Physiology 2019.
Two Weeks of Inactivity Increases Body Fat
Two Weeks of Inactivity Increases Body Fat

Importantly, the gains in fat within the muscle tissue reduce its quality, leading to significant losses in the muscle strength.

Show Full Article


Most research on physical inactivity looks at extreme forms, such as space flight, bedrest or immobilisation, which isn't relevant to most healthy people. This study is unique in that it looked at only two weeks of a low step-count of 1500 per day in both young and older adults, which might happen to people who spend an increased amount of time within their time at home which could be due to illness, adverse weather or even just over the festive period.

Before the two-week period of inactivity, both groups (26 younger participants and 21 older) were doing the same amount of physical activity; over a four-day period used as a metric, each participant was doing over 10,000 steps per day but did not partake in vigorous exercise.

The study was looking at whether the health of older adults was more affected by the period of inactivity, which is important given we all lose muscle mass, strength and bone during ageing. These changes lead to a reduced ability to perform daily activities and can lead to chronic health conditions. This is especially relevant as we are now living for longer, while the time spent in good health has not increased to the same extent.

Although the findings showed that muscle size, muscle strength and bone mass equally reduced in the young and old groups after two weeks with both groups gaining similar amounts of fat in their muscles and around their waist, the older adults had less muscle and more fat to start with. Therefore, these changes are likely to have more of a detrimental impact within the ageing population compared with younger adults.

Furthermore, there were two critical physiological measures that substantially declined in the older group but not the young: cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) and mitochondrial function. CRF refers to the efficiency with which oxygen is supplied to muscles during sustained physical activity, and it is influenced by cardiovascular and respiratory health.

Low CRF is usually found in those with poor physical health, with these individuals being more likely to develop diseases at a younger age. Mitochondrial function, the energy production of our cells, is important for muscle and metabolic health. The results suggest that these declines in CRF and mitochondrial function could play an important role in the loss of muscle mass and strength and gains in muscle and body fat during physical inactivity.

Juliette Norman, one of the authors of the research said:

"The severe impact of short-term inactivity on our health is hugely important to communicate to people. If the gym is hard to get to, people should be encouraged to just meet 10,000 steps as even this can guard against reductions in muscle and bone health, as well as maintaining healthy levels of body fat."

Juliette Norman is available for interviews during the Future Physiology 2019 conference, taking place 17-19 December at Liverpool John Moores University. Please email her to discuss timing.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy - that way, you'll last longer at it and get better results.

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength

Find out how to increase bone strength and lower your risk of suffering from degenerative bone conditions like osteoporosis with some simple tips.

Secret Weight Loss Tips for the Elderly

Elderly are prone to gaining weight easily due to a slowdown in the body's basal metabolic rate. It takes longer for the elderly to digest food as compared to the young.

Body Fat

Our body is composed of water, fat, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. The fat content in the body is called body fat.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

More News on:

CholesterolDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionHealthy LivingQuiz on Weight LossDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesBody FatNutrition IQTop Diet Foods that Make you Fat

What's New on Medindia

New Technique Helps Premature Babies Breathe Properly

Bon Voyage: Holiday Travel Tips to Stay Hale and Healthy This Christmas

Gastroscopy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive