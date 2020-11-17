by Angela Mohan on  November 17, 2020 at 10:10 AM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Two Trials Proved Efficacy of SGLT2 Inhibitors for Diabetic Patients
Sotagliflozin, a drug that inhibits SGLT2 and SGLT1, is been evaluated in two paired clinical trials by investigators led by Brigham cardiologist Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH.

Sodium/glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors provide better blood glucose control, cardiovascular benefits, weight loss and more for patients with diabetes taking SGLT2 inhibitors.

Two trials, conducted by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital and sponsored by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, add new evidence about the benefits for patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease as well as those with diabetes and recent worsening heart failure.


Results of the trials are both published in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented by Bhatt simultaneously at the Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Sessions of the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.

"With the results of these large two trials, adding to other recent data about drugs in this class, it is now clear that most patients with type 2 diabetes and either kidney disease or heart failure should be on an SGLT2 inhibitor," said Bhatt, the executive director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at the Brigham.

"SCORED provides further randomized clinical trial evidence that SGLT2 inhibitors should be part of the standard of care for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and kidney disease. And SOLOIST demonstrates that early, in-hospital initiation of SGLT2 inhibitors is safe, effective, and should become the standard of care in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and heart failure."

Sotagliflozin, developed by Sanofi and transferred to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, inhibits not only SGLT2 but also SGLT1. SGLT2 inhibition helps the body eliminate blood sugar via urine, while SGLT1 inhibition leads to blood sugar reduction via the digestive tract.

In the Effect of Sotagliflozin on Cardiovascular and Renal Events in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment Who Are at Cardiovascular Risk (SCORED) trial, investigators evaluated whether sotagliflozin could prevent cardiovascular events in patients with diabetes with chronic kidney disease.

They performed a multicenter, double-blind trial, which enrolled 10,584 patients who were followed for an average of 16 months. The trial ended early due to COVID-related loss of funding. While blinded to data, the authors changed the primary endpoint; however, the initial endpoint also reached statistical significance.

Unlike previous trials, SCORED enrolled patients across the full range of albuminuria -- leakage of protein into the urine that can happen when a person has diabetes. Sotagliflozin significantly reduced the primary endpoint of total occurrences of cardiovascular deaths, hospitalizations for heart failure, or urgent visits for heart failure regardless of the patient's degree of albuminuria by about 26 percent.

As well, sotagliflozin reduced the rate of cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, or stroke, with an early benefit potentially mediated by the SGLT1 action. There was also a reduction in the total number of fatal or non-fatal heart attacks and the total number of fatal or non-fatal strokes by 32 percent and 34 percent, respectively.

"SCORED is the first trial to show the benefits of SGLT2 inhibitors across the full range of albuminuria," said Bhatt. "It is also the first trial of an SGLT2 inhibitor to show a beneficial effect on stroke."

The Effect of Sotagliflozin on Cardiovascular Events in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Post Worsening Heart Failure (SOLOIST-WHF) trial enrolled 1,222 patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and recent worsening heart failure requiring hospitalization. Patients were randomized to sotagliflozin or placebo and followed for an average of nine months.

The trial was ended early due to loss of funding from the sponsor during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data from the patients who took part in the trial showed a significant 33 percent reduction in the study's primary endpoint -- the total occurrences of cardiovascular deaths, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure -- for patients with either heart failure with reduced or preserved ejection fraction. Taking the drug prior to hospital discharge was safe and effective.

"SOLOIST is the first large randomized trial to show the safety and efficacy of SGLT2 inhibitors when initiated in patients hospitalized with acute heart failure," said Bhatt. "Thus, it really changes the field and supports early initiation of this class of drugs."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Antidiabetic Drugs Improve Heart, Kidney Health
Two newer groups of medications prescribed for Type 2 diabetes named SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists could reduce risks associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart disease.
READ MORE
Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar
The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months
READ MORE
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetes in Pets
Pets like cats and dogs suffer from diabetes, which is similar to that in humans. It is treated with insulin injections.
READ MORE
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.
READ MORE
Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking
Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.
READ MORE
Glycemic Index
GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes and ExercisePregnancy and ComplicationsGlycemic IndexType 2 DiabetesDecoding HbA1c Test for Blood SugarDiabetes - Foot CareDiet Guidelines for Healthy SnackingDiabetic Kidney DiseaseDiabetes in Pets