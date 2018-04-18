medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Two Times a Charm for Jerome Hamon- a Man With a Second Face Transplant

by Rishika Gupta on  April 18, 2018 at 6:45 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Jerome Hamon received his second facial transplant after the facial tissue from the first transplant began to die. Tissue death occurred due to complications with anti-rejection medications. The facial transplant was performed by a French surgeon Dr.Lantieri and his team. The patient has been said to be doing well and has even spent a recent weekend in Brittany.
Two Times a Charm for Jerome Hamon- a Man With a Second Face Transplant
Two Times a Charm for Jerome Hamon- a Man With a Second Face Transplant

In July 2010, due to a series of severely disfiguring tumors, Jerome Hamon had to undergo a full face transplant, with tear ducts and eyelids, during that time he was in his mid-30s. The first transplant turned out to be a failure after he got ill in 2015 as he was given drugs that interfered with the anti-rejection medicines he was taking for his face transplant. And in Last November, the tissue in his transplanted face began to die, forcing Lantieri to remove the first transplant.

His condition without the face was terrible, and something of a "the walking dead." scene describes Mr. Hamon. His condition was close to nothing with only slight movement in the head. He had no eyelids, ears or skin; he could not even speak or eat.

"If you have no skin, you have infections," Lantieri told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "We were very concerned about the possibility of a new rejection."

Dr. Lantieri and his team were concerned with infections as the patient did not have an intact skin. And in January when the second face donor became available, they performed the second face transplant.

But before undergoing the transplant, they had to replace all of the patient's blood to eliminate some potentially worrisome antibodies from previous medicine regimen.

"For a man who went through all this, which is like going through a nuclear war, he's doing fine," Lantieri said. The doctor also said that Hamon was now being monitored like any other face transplant patient.

Hamon has managed to look younger after the second face transplant as the second patient was 38 years younger than the first donor. "I'm 43. The donor was 22. So I've become 20 years younger," joked Hamon.

Lantieri and his team are soon going to publish their findings in a medical journal in order to encourage people.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

French Doctors Perform World's First Double Face Transplant

French Doctors Perform World's First Double Face Transplant

French man who lived without a face for two months finally received a second transplant. The patient's first face transplant was rejected by his body.

Stepwise Surgical Approach Outlined For Face Transplant Patients

Stepwise Surgical Approach Outlined For Face Transplant Patients

To improve upon the current state of face transplantation in facial burn patients, researchers implemented a stepwise research plan.

New York Surgeons Perform a Complex Face Transplant On An Injured Firefighter

New York Surgeons Perform a Complex Face Transplant On An Injured Firefighter

The recipient who suffered extensive facial burns as a volunteer firefighter was severely disfigured when the roof of a burning home collapsed on top of him during a rescue search.

Recipient of World's Most Complex Face Transplant Meets Family Members Of Donor

Recipient of World's Most Complex Face Transplant Meets Family Members Of Donor

Twenty-one-year-old Joshua Aversano of Maryland died after he was hit by a van. His family donated his face to Richard Norris, who accidentally shot his face.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

More News on:

Nervous Tic Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

 Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...