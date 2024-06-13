Two-thirds of Indian Adults Unaware of Adult Vaccination: FOGSI's New Initiative

A recent study reveals that over two-thirds of Indian adults are not informed about adult vaccination, with many believing that vaccines are solely for children. Addressing this gap, the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) has launched a detailed immunization schedule for women. This schedule lists essential vaccines for adult women and specifies the recommended frequency for each (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Guidelines for vaccination in normal adults in India
Go to source). Dr. Rishma Pai, former president of FOGSI, emphasized the ongoing importance of vaccination. “The vaccination narrative is far from over. Adult vaccination offers significant benefits, and we need dedicated efforts to enhance awareness among the general public and healthcare practitioners about vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs),” she told The Indian Express.
‘Over two-thirds of Indian adults are unaware of adult vaccination benefits. #womenshealth #medindia’FOGSI, in collaboration with MSD Pharma, is working to boost awareness of women’s immunization and combat vaccine-preventable diseases among women across India. The schedule was recently unveiled by actress and women’s health advocate Kajal Aggarwal at an event in Mumbai.
Importance of Postnatal VaccinationDuring a panel discussion, notable figures such as Dr. Jaydeep Tank (current FOGSI president), Dr. Madhuri Patel (FOGSI secretary-general), Dr. Hrishikesh Pai (FOGSI immediate past president and FIGO trustee for Asia-Oceania), Dr. Nandita Palshetkar (past president of FOGSI and ISAR), and Dr. Priya Ganeshkumar (FOGSI Oncology Committee chairperson) discussed the critical importance of immunization and preventing vaccine-preventable diseases in women.
A report underscores that women spend 25% more time in poor health compared to men. Vaccination can help mitigate this, protecting women from vaccine-preventable diseases and enhancing their quality of life. Dr. Tank remarked that the release of FOGSI’s updated immunization schedule marks a significant milestone in women's preventive health. This comprehensive guide aims to provide both women and doctors with clear, actionable information, thereby increasing vaccination awareness.
Dr. Patel highlighted that postpartum women experience changes in immunity and hormonal systems, increasing their infection risk. For instance, 31% of women are at high risk for HPV infection post-birth, making vaccination crucial for new mothers. The immunization schedule emphasizes vaccinations critical for new mothers' health.
Dr. Palshetkar pointed out the necessity of dedicated adult vaccination centers, which are currently lacking. Establishing such centers, equipped with walk-in services and extended hours, can bridge the gap between expected and actual vaccination rates.
Reference:
