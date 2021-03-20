by Anjanee Sharma on  March 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM Mental Health News
Two-Thirds of Canadian Adults Report Adverse Childhood Events
New research reveals that nearly three in every five Canadian adults aged 45 to 85 have been victims of or exposed to childhood abuse, neglect, intimate partner violence or other household adversity.

Divya Joshi, lead author, said, "Our research showed that adverse childhood experiences are highly prevalent in the Canadian population, with 62% of Canadian adults aged 45 to 85 reporting at least one exposure."

The research team used data of 44,817 participants from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA). The participants completed questionnaires about childhood experiences through telephone and face-to-face interviews. The most prevalent experiences reported were childhood exposure to physical abuse, intimate partner violence and emotional abuse.


Over one in four adults reported exposure to physical abuse, while one in five reported exposure to emotional abuse and intimate partner violence.

Analysis also revealed that reports of such experiences differed by demographic factors like age, sex, socioeconomic status, education and sexual orientation as well as provinces. Greater exposure was reported by women, younger people (below 65 years), those with less education and low annual household income, and of non-heterosexual orientation.

"We found that adverse childhood experiences were highly prevalent across all demographic groups, although some groups experienced an unequal or greater burden," Joshi said.

"This research shows that strategies are needed to increase awareness of adverse childhood experiences and their long-lasting consequences," said Andrea Gonzalez, fellow researcher.

She adds that it is crucial to take measures to improve the quality of household environments, support positive parenting and promote healthy child development, as well as integrate trauma-informed care to prevent the negative consequences of adverse childhood experiences.



