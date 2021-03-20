Two-Thirds of Canadian Adults Report Adverse Childhood Events

Over one in four adults reported exposure to physical abuse, while one in five reported exposure to emotional abuse and intimate partner violence.Analysis also revealed that reports of such experiences differed by demographic factors like age, sex, socioeconomic status, education and sexual orientation as well as provinces. Greater exposure was reported by women, younger people (below 65 years), those with less education and low annual household income, and of non-heterosexual orientation.Joshi said.said Andrea Gonzalez, fellow researcher.She adds that it is crucial to take measures to improve the quality of household environments, support positive parenting and promote healthy child development, as well as integrate trauma-informed care to prevent the negative consequences of adverse childhood experiences.Source: Medindia