Two Reasons Why You Should Not Eat Fatty Foods

by Hannah Joy on July 8, 2022 at 5:20 PM
Two Reasons Why You Should Not Eat Fatty Foods

Long-term consumption of a high-fat diet can expand your waistline and shrink the brain, reveals a new study.

An international study led by UniSA neuroscientists Professor Xin-Fu Zhou and Associate Professor Larisa Bobrovskaya has established a clear link between mice fed a high-fat diet for 30 weeks, resulting in diabetes, and a subsequent deterioration in their cognitive abilities, including developing anxiety, depression and worsening Alzheimer's disease.

High Fat Diet During Nursing may Affect the Health of Infants

High Fat Diet During Nursing may Affect the Health of Infants


Infants whose mothers were on high fat diet during breastfeeding are at a high risk of developing diabetes and reproductive problems during adulthood.
Advertisement


Mice with impaired cognitive function were also more likely to gain excessive weight due to poor metabolism caused by brain changes.

Researchers from Australia and China have published their findings in Metabolic Brain Disease.

UniSA neuroscientist and biochemist Associate Professor Larisa Bobrovskaya says the research adds to the growing body of evidence linking chronic obesity and diabetes with Alzheimer's disease, predicted to reach 100 million cases by 2050.
High Fat Diet in Pregnant Mothers Increases Risk For Liver Disease in Offspring

High Fat Diet in Pregnant Mothers Increases Risk For Liver Disease in Offspring


Mothers who were exposed to a high-fat diet alters bile acid regulation and promotes more rapid progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
Advertisement

"Obesity and diabetes impair the central nervous system, exacerbating psychiatric disorders and cognitive decline. We demonstrated this in our study with mice," Assoc Prof Bobrovskaya says.

In the study, mice were randomly allocated to a standard diet or a high-fat diet for 30 weeks, starting at eight weeks of age. Food intake, body weight and glucose levels were monitored at different intervals, along with glucose and insulin tolerance tests and cognitive dysfunction.

The mice on the high-fat diet gained a lot of weight, developed insulin resistance and started behaving abnormally compared to those fed a standard diet.

Genetically modified Alzheimer's disease mice showed a significant deterioration of cognition and pathological changes in the brain while fed the high-fat diet.

"Obese individuals have about a 55 percent increased risk of developing depression, and diabetes will double that risk," Assoc Prof Bobrovskaya says.

"Our findings underline the importance of addressing the global obesity epidemic. A combination of obesity, age and diabetes are very likely to lead to a decline in cognitive abilities, Alzheimer's disease and other mental health disorders."



Source: Eurekalert
High Fat Diet During Pregnancy Could Increase Chances of Obesity in Offspring

High Fat Diet During Pregnancy Could Increase Chances of Obesity in Offspring


Mothers who stick to a high-fat diet during pregnancy may have an offspring with increased weight and preference for fatty and sugary foods.
Advertisement

High Fat Diet and Gut Microbes During Pregnancy and Lactation Contribute Childhood Obesity

High Fat Diet and Gut Microbes During Pregnancy and Lactation Contribute Childhood Obesity


E. coli bacteria in the maternal diet during last 2 weeks of pregnancy and lactation can affect body weight and fat deposition in the offspring.
Advertisement
