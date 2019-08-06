medindia

Two Million Tons of Milk to be Fortified to Fight Malnutrition

by Hannah Joy on  June 8, 2019 at 12:54 PM Indian Health News
Two million tonnes of milk is going to be fortified in the next 23 months to reach 30 million consumers as a strategy to tackle malnutrition.

The Milk Fortification project is a joint initiative of the World Bank, Tata Trusts and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).
Inaugurating an awareness workshop on 'Sustaining Efforts of Milk Production in India' on Friday, National Dairy Development Board Chairman Dilip Rath said Vitamin A and D deficiencies were widely prevalent in India.

"Fortification of appropriate foods with Vitamin A and D is a viable strategy to tackle micronutrient malnutrition," he added.

Rath said about two billion people globally suffer from micronutrient deficiencies accounting for nearly 10 per cent of the global health burden.

According to 2009 reports of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), India bears the burden of more than a quarter of the world's Vitamin A deficient preschool children and more than 13 million susceptible infants to iodine deficiency.

According to National Family Health Survey-4 data, 38.4 per cent of children five years of age in India are stunted, 21 per cent wasted and 35.7 per cent are underweight.

"Milk in India has emerged as the best vehicle for fortification with its high volume of production, widespread distribution network, affordability and all around acceptability in the daily food habit," Rath pointed out.

"We are world's largest milk producing country and our per capita milk availability has now increased to 375 grams per day," he added.

Moreover, milk fortification was highly affordable and cost effective as it cost less than 2 to 3 paisa per liter, Rathid Rath said.

NDDB is providing consultancy service to World Bank for the implementation of the milk fortification project as well as technical and financial support to the milk federations for project implementation, including development of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for milk fortification and testing, quality assurance and quality control for milk fortification, conducting fortification training building and developing promotion materials.

Rajan Sankar, Director, The India Nutrition Initiative (TINI), Edward W Bresnyan, Senior Agricultural Economist, World Bank, Madhusudan Rao, Nutrition Lead, Tata Trusts, Vivek Arora, Senior Advisor, Tata Trusts, Dr RK Marwaha, Member of scientific panel, FSSAI, Dr CS Pandav, Member, National Council for India's Nutritional Challenges, Poshan Abhiyan, also participated in the workshop.

The fortification is strictly carried out as per the SOPs developed by NDDB and FSSAI and the milk federations and producers have to regularly submit reports to the Board.

According to the NDDB Chairman, of the 25 project proposals approved, fortification has been launched in 15 milk federations and trials have completed in 10 others. About one million metric tonnes of milk has been fortified so far.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)

Kwashiorkor is caused by severe protein malnutrition and is characterized by collection of fluid (edema) in the legs and belly. Kwashiorkor can be prevented by consuming a nutritious diet.

Health Benefits of Skimmed Milk

What is skimmed milk and what are its health benefits? Get all nutrition facts on skimmed milk right here!

Almond Milk - Properties and Benefits

What is almond milk? Is almond milk good for you? This plant based alternative to dairy milk has health benefits aside from alleviating symptoms of lactose intolerance, which will be discussed in this article.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Lactose Intolerance

Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk. This leads to symptoms like diarrhoea, abdominal cram when milk or milk products are consumed.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Pasteurization of milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Types of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

