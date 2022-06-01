About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Two Flurona Cases Detected in United States

by Colleen Fleiss on January 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM
In the United States, two cases of Flurona have been detected, said media reports.

The first case was diagnosed at Texas Children's Hospital on Monday after a test confirmed the child was infected with both influenza A and SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes COVID-19, USA Today reported.

The child was not hospitalized and is said to be recovering at home. No other details about the patient were immediately available, the report said.

The second case was discovered in Brentwood, southern California on New Year's Day at a mobile testing center. The patient, from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, was visiting the US on a family vacation.
The child was experiencing symptoms but in "fairly good condition" and has not been hospitalized, Steve Farzam, CEO of 911 COVID testing, was quoted as saying to local media on Wednesday. The minor was sent home with parents after the test.

However, it is unclear if either child has received their COVID or flu shots, the report said.

According to the news website Ynetnews, the double infection was first identified in a pregnant Israeli woman who went into labor at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

She was suffering mild symptoms, and health officials are studying her case to determine whether the combination causes any greater severity of illness.

"This is one confirmed case and, of course, we'll be working with our colleagues across the country to see if there are more cases and whether we will see a distinct pattern in these cases," Dr. Jim Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief and COVID command center co-leader at Texas Children's Hospital, told reporters. The hospital was also the first in the nation to report joint infections of COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, over the summer, Daily Mail reported. Health experts also expect to see a rise in co-infections and warn both the flu and COVID can cause serious illness.

The Los Angeles County Health Department reiterates that "concurrent infection with more than one respiratory virus is exceedingly common, and there is no reason to expect that SARS-CoV-2 should be an exception to this rule", the report said.

Source: IANS
