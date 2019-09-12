medindia

Two Drinks Per Day for Five Years can Increase Overall Cancer Risk by 5 Percent

by Iswarya on  December 9, 2019 at 2:18 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Light level of drinking at a 10-drink-year point (for example, one drink per day for ten years or two drinks per day for five years) would raise overall cancer risk by 5 percent. Those who drank two or fewer drinks per day had an elevated cancer risk regardless of how long they had consumed alcohol. The findings of the study are published in the journal CANCER.
Two Drinks Per Day for Five Years can Increase Overall Cancer Risk by 5 Percent
Two Drinks Per Day for Five Years can Increase Overall Cancer Risk by 5 Percent

Although some studies have linked limited alcohol consumption to lower risks of certain types of cancer, even light to moderate consumption has been associated with a higher risk of cancer overall.

Show Full Article


To study the issue in Japan, Masayoshi Zaitsu, MD, Ph.D., of The University of Tokyo and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and his colleagues examined 2005-2016 information from 33 general hospitals throughout Japan. The team examined clinical data on 63,232 patients with cancer and 63,232 controls matched for sex, age, hospital admission date, and admitting hospital.

All participants reported their average daily amount of standardized alcohol units and the duration of drinking. (One standardized drink containing 23 grams of ethanol was equivalent to one 180-milliliter cup (6 ounces) of Japanese sake, one 500-milliliter bottle (17 ounces) of beer, one 180-milliliter glass (6 ounces) of wine, or one 60-milliliter cup (2 ounces) of whiskey.

Overall, cancer risk appeared to be the lowest at zero alcohol consumption, and there was an almost linear association between cancer risk and alcohol consumption. The association suggested that a light level of drinking at a 10-drink-year point (for example, one drink per day for ten years or two drinks per day for five years) would increase overall cancer risk by five percent. Those who drank two or fewer drinks per day had an elevated cancer risk regardless of how long they had consumed alcohol. Also, analyses classified by sex, drinking/smoking behaviors, and occupational class mostly showed the same patterns.

The elevated risk appeared to be explained by alcohol-related cancer risk across relatively common sites, including the colorectum, stomach, breast, prostate, and esophagus.

"In Japan, the primary cause of death is cancer," said Dr. Zaitsu. "Given the current burden of overall cancer incidence, we should further encourage promoting public education about alcohol-related cancer risk."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Alcohol and Smoking Multiply the Risk for Cancer

Alcohol increases the risk of seven types of cancers, irrespective of the type or amount. Smoking further increases the risk.

Alcohol Industry Misrepresenting the Link Between Alcohol and Cancer

Beware! In a bid to protect its profits, alcohol industry is misleading the public by downplaying and misrepresenting the link between alcohol and cancer.

Stricter Alcohol Policies may Lower Cancer Risk

Alcohol consumption has long been an emerging risk factor for developing at least seven different types of cancer. A new study finds that stronger alcohol regulations may be a promising means of decreasing cancer deaths.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What's New on Medindia

Kidney Function Differs in Men and Women

Beriberi Disease

Wilms' Tumor: Root Cause of Childhood Kidney Cancer Discovered
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive