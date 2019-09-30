medindia

Two Drinks a Day may Put Older Adults at Dementia Risk

by Iswarya on  September 30, 2019 at 3:21 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Older people who consume nearly 14 drinks per week (2 drinks per day) already suffer from mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and maybe at a higher risk of developing dementia, reveals a new study.
Two Drinks a Day may Put Older Adults at Dementia Risk
Two Drinks a Day may Put Older Adults at Dementia Risk

According to researchers from Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, among those adults with MCI, the risk of dementia according to numbers of alcoholic drinks per week wasn't statistically significant, although it appeared to be highest for drinking more than 14 drinks per week compared with less than one drink.

Show Full Article


In this cohort study of 3,021 participants aged 72 years and older, alcohol intake within recommended limits was not significantly associated with a lower risk of dementia among participants with or without mild cognitive impairment at baseline.

Among participants without mild cognitive impairment, daily low-quantity drinking was associated with lower dementia risk compared with infrequent higher-quantity drinking.

"The findings suggest that physicians caring for older adults need to carefully assess the full dimensions of drinking behavior and cognition when providing guidance to patients about their alcohol consumption," said the research led by Manja Koch from T.H. Chan School of Public Health and published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The study analyzed 3,021 adults (72 and older) who were free of dementia (2,548 were without MCI and 473 with MCI). During about six years of follow-up, there were 512 cases of dementia, including 348 cases of Alzheimer disease.

Among those adults without MCI, no amount of alcohol consumption was significantly associated with a higher risk for dementia compared with drinking less than one drink per week.

Given the rapidly growing burden of Alzheimer disease (AD) and other dementias, including 50 million people currently living with dementia and 82 million expected by 2030, the identification of factors that prevent or delay the onset of dementia remains of paramount concern.

During the study, the participants reported their frequency of beer, wine, and liquor consumption in days per week and their usual number of 12-oz cans or bottles of beer, 6-oz glasses of wine, and shots of liquor consumed on each occasion.

"We categorized participants according to their alcohol consumption as follows: none, less than one drink per week, 1 to 7 drinks per week, 7.1 to 14 drinks per week, and more than 14 drinks per week," the authors wrote.

In this study of older adults, the association of self-reported alcohol consumption with dementia risk appeared to cluster into three separate dimensions baseline cognition, dose, and pattern.

"At present, our findings cannot be directly translated into clinical recommendations, and these findings warrant additional studies to confirm these associations further," the authors suggested.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

Dementia can be Prevented in Asia and Latin America: Here's How

Dementia is more preventable in low and middle-income countries like Asia and Latin America. There is great potential in reducing the risk of dementia if certain modifiable risk factors are addressed.

Robots Understand a Dementia Patient's Joy and Sorrow

Robots are being developed that can understand the joys and sorrows of dementia patients and cater to their needs. The robots will be human-like and perform a variety of tasks to lessen the burden of caregivers.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)DementiaVascular DementiaAcute Coronary Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

Natural Home Remedies to Avoid Snoring

Chest pain

World Heart Day: Take Care of 'My Heart, Your Heart'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive