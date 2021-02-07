Two COVID-19 Shots can Protect Against Delta Strain

Two shots of COVID-19 vaccine can provide protection against the rapidly spreading Delta variant, as per the European Medicines Agency.
The EMA's head of vaccine strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said the Amsterdam-based watchdog was "aware of concerns caused by the rapid spread of the Delta variant."
The EMA's head of vaccine strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said the Amsterdam-based watchdog was "aware of concerns caused by the rapid spread of the Delta variant."
"Right now it seems that the four vaccines approved in the European Union are protecting against all the strains circulating in Europe, including the Delta variant," he said.
‘COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers should keep checking that their jabs were effective against all new variants including 'Delta Plus' variant of coronavirus.’
Read More..
Read More..
Lab tests also showed that antibodies from the vaccines were able to neutralise Delta "so these are very reassuring news."
While the EU has been increasing its vaccination programme, the WHO warned that cases are again increasing after two months of decline.
Delta variant was overtaking the original Alpha variant that emerged in Britain "very quickly".
The EMA's Cavaleri said the regulator urged manufacturers to keep checking that their jabs were effective against all new variants of the disease including the so-called 'Delta Plus'.
"There are a number of variants that have been emerging over the last months, and we expect more to come over," Cavaleri said.
"Now there is the so-called Delta Plus variant, which is the Delta variant with an additional mutation in the spike protein, that is also important and we need to check that as well."
Source: Medindia
- << Plastic Drapes Could Save Preemies from Hypothermia
- WHO Calls to Reduce Cost of Drugs for Black Fungus >>