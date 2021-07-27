Two Blood Pressure Drugs Have Equal Efficacy, Different Safety Profile

Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) are less likely to cause medication side effects, though both angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and ARBs can prevent heart problems equally, according to an analysis of real-world data published in Hypertension.
ACE inhibitors are prescribed more commonly than ARBs as a first-time blood pressure control medicine.
Researchers used eight electronic health record and insurance claim databases in the United States, Germany and South Korea that include almost 3 million patients taking a high blood pressure medication for the first time with no history of heart disease or stroke.
‘Blood pressure patients should be encouraged to live a healthy lifestyle, to take medication as prescribed and to monitor blood pressure regularly with a validated device.’
"In professional guidelines, several classes of medications are equally recommended as first-line therapies. With so many medicines to choose from, we felt we could help provide some clarity and guidance to patients and health care professionals," said RuiJun Chen, M.D., M.A., lead author of the study.
The AHA/ACC 2017 Guideline says the primary medications for treating high blood pressure are thiazide diuretics, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and calcium channel blockers as they have been shown to reduce cardiovascular events. Physical activity and other lifestyle changes are recommended for managing all levels of high blood pressure, even if medication is required.
Researchers compared the occurrence of heart-related events and stroke among 2,297,881 patients treated with ACE inhibitors to those of 673,938 patients treated with ARBs.
Heart-related events include heart attack, heart failure or stroke, or a combination of any of these events or sudden cardiac death recorded in the database.
The researchers also compared the occurrence of 51 different side effects between the two groups. Follow-up times varied in the database records, but they ranged from about 4 months to more than 18 months.
They found no significant differences in the occurrence of heart attack, stroke, hospitalization for heart failure, or any cardiac event. But, they found significant differences in the occurrence of four medication side effects. Compared with those taking ARBs, people taking ACE inhibitors were:
"If a patient is starting hypertension therapy for the first time, our results point to starting with the ARB over the ACE inhibitor."
"ARBs do not differ in effectiveness and may have fewer side effects than ACE inhibitors among those just beginning treatment," said Chen.
"We unfortunately cannot extend these conclusions to people who are already taking ACE inhibitors or those who are taking multiple medications. We would reiterate that if you experience any side effects from your medicine, you should discuss with your doctor whether your antihypertensive regimen may need to be adjusted."
Many people were followed for a long period of time, but those who had shorter follow-up periods may not have taken the medications long enough to experience their full benefits in preventing cardiovascular disease events.
Most used ACE inhibitors (80%) was lisinopril, and the most used ARB was losartan, so the results may not be fully generalizable to other medicines in these classes.
Results from this analysis of first-line therapy may not be generalizable to people with hypertension who have been prescribed combination treatment or who switch from one type of medication to another.
"In addition to encouraging patients to live a healthy lifestyle and taking medication as prescribed to control blood pressure, the American Heart Association recommends regular self-blood pressure monitoring with a validated device and working with a health care professional on a plan to reduce blood pressure," said Willie Lawrence, M.D., interventional cardiologist and medical director for Health Equity, Spectrum Health, Benton Harbor, Michigan and head of the American Heart Association's National Hypertension Control Initiative Oversight Committee.
Source: Medindia
