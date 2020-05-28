Two Anti-inflammatory Drugs Inhibit Coronavirus Replication

This enzyme is a protease that is responsible for cutting two polypeptides (generated by the virus itself) and generating a number of proteins that are essential for the reproduction of the virus. Some of the trials coordinated by the WHO against the COVID-19 pandemic also aim to inhibit M-pro using two antiretrovirals such as Lopinavir and Ritonavir (drugs initially designed to treat HIV).As a result of the study conducted at the URV, it has been predicted that 7 of these 6,466 drugs may inhibit M-pro. The results have been shared with the international initiative COVID Moonshot which has selected 2 of these 7 compounds (i.e., Carprofen and Celecoxib) in order to test their ability to inhibit M-pro in vitro.The results obtained show that at a concentration of 50 μM of Celecoxib or Carprofen, the inhibition of the in vitro activity of M-pro is 11.90 and 4.0%, respectively. Therefore, both molecules could be used as a starting point for further lead optimization to obtain even more potent derivatives.The study by the Cheminformatics and Nutrition research group from the Biochemistry and Biotechnology Department of the URV has been led by Drs. Gerard Pujadas and Santi Garcia-Vallvé with the collaboration of Drs. Aleix Gimeno, María José Ojeda-Montes and Adrià Cereto-Massagué, the PhD students Guillem Macip and Bryan Saldivar-Espinoza and student Júlia Mestres-Truyol (double degree student in Biotechnology and in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the URV).It has been published by theand is the first to be published worldwide on drug repositioning as inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 M-pro where computational predictions are experimentally corroborated. The remaining 5 molecules are expected to be selected soon by COVID Moonshot so that their bioactivity can be tested as well.Source: Eurekalert