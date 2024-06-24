About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Tweens Rely on Social Media for Connection, Ban May Backfire

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 24 2024 2:57 PM

As Australian policymakers engage in ongoing debates regarding the risks of social media for children, fresh insights from the University of South Australia suggest that an outright ban could negatively impact tweens.
In a recent investigation, researchers discovered that children aged 10-11 years heavily rely on technology to maintain connections with both immediate and extended family members, as well as to foster a sense of belonging within their peer groups (1 Trusted Source
Digital media: Promoting healthy screen use in school-aged children and adolescents

Go to source).

Exploring the Hidden Benefits of Digital Connectivity for Children

Professor Sue Nichols, the lead researcher from UniSA, underscores that the advantages of children's digital media access are often overshadowed.

"Current discussions surrounding children's digital media use tend to be fixated on potential risks," Prof Nichols explains. "There's considerable discourse about social media's adverse effects on mental health, exposure to inappropriate content, and susceptibility to cyberbullying." "However, what often goes unacknowledged is that digital technologies offer more than just risks. We must fully consider this before hastily advocating for extreme measures."

Prof Nichols emphasizes the importance of recognizing children's agency in a digital-centric world, particularly for those aged 10-11 years who frequently utilize social media to interact with loved ones and friends through messages, video calls, or playful applications.

"The benefits of digital connectivity extend beyond mere entertainment," Prof Nichols asserts. "Social connection, a sense of belonging, practical assistance, and daily life organization are among the invaluable benefits that children and families derive from digital media."

Dr. Hannah Soong, a co-researcher on the project, highlights the necessity for policies regarding children's digital technology usage to be informed by the perspectives of the children themselves.

"It may surprise some, but 10-year-olds exhibit a higher level of risk awareness than commonly assumed, owing to their immersion in technology from an early age," Dr. Soong notes. "Many children have developed their own criteria for identifying risky interactions and employ strategies to mitigate various online risks."

"As children's familiarity with digital technologies grows, so does their ability to navigate potentially hazardous situations. As policymakers navigate this complex landscape, it's crucial to consider the holistic picture and ensure that children have a voice in shaping their digital environment."

Funded by the Australian Research Council and the British Academy Foundation, the study engaged 62 fifth-grade children (aged 10-11 years) in Australia and the UK, revealing a diverse range of digital media usage beyond social apps, including gaming, creative production, learning, and communication tools.

Reference:
  1. Digital media: Promoting healthy screen use in school-aged children and adolescents - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6736327/)

Source-Medindia


