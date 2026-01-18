TV Presenter Josie Gibson Reveals Recent Lipedema Diagnosis

Gibson’s story has raised awareness of lipoedema, encouraging others to speak out and call for better diagnosis and care.

TOP INSIGHT TV presenter #JosieGibson opens up about her battle with #lipoedema, revealing the condition was getting "worse" before she opted for surgery. After undergoing a £7,000 #liposuction procedure on her calves, she says she’s finally pleased with the results. #LipoedemaAwareness #LipEdema #FatBuildup #FatDisorder

Understanding Lipedema: A Hidden and Painful Fat Disorder

Gibson’s Late Diagnosis Sheds Light on a Hidden Condition

A Social Media Comment That Changed Everything

Lipedema: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/17175-lipedema)

has publicly revealed the challenges she has faced living with a painful and often misunderstood medical condition calleddescribing how it has progressively worsened over time and led her to undergo surgery after a long personal struggle.Speaking candidly on This Morning, where she regularly appears as a presenter, Gibson explained that although she tried to manage the symptoms through diet and exercise, nothing alleviated the— which she described as feeling “like it belonged to another body.”and is characterized by the abnormal and symmetrical buildup of fatty tissue, most commonly in the legs, hips and sometimes the arms. Unlike ordinary weight gain, this fat does not respond to diet or exercise and is often accompanied by symptoms such as pain, tenderness, swelling, a feeling of heaviness, and easy bruising.The condition is frequently misunderstood and misdiagnosed, leading many sufferers to believe they are simply overweight, when in fact lipedema is a distinct disorder of fat metabolism. Although there isslow progression, and significantly improve quality of life.Gibson revealed that she underwent a private surgical procedure last year as a “last resort” to tackle the condition after doctors indicated that conventional weight loss methods would not work on lipedema fat.The procedure involved liposuction combined with Vaser treatment, where the inside of the skin is heated to tighten tissue — a process she said was painful and expensive. Gibson shared that just the treatment on her calves cost around £7,000, and she plans further procedures to address other areas affected by the condition.Despite the discomfort, she said the results have been positive, jokingly celebrating the fact that she’s now able to see her ankles clearly for the first time: “All my life I have wanted to have ankles. I’ve finally got them.”Gibson disclosed that she was diagnosed with lipedema only about a year ago. The condition, which primarily affects women, causes the abnormal buildup of fat in the legs, bottom, arms, and sometimes hips. It can lead to pain, tenderness, heaviness, and bruising in affected areas, and crucially does not respond to standard weight loss efforts.Lipedema specialists on the show explained that a lack of formal diagnostic tests and limited understanding of the disorder mean most treatments are only available privately, as the NHS does not routinely provide surgery for the condition.Gibson also revealed that, as the condition progresses with age, she’s noticed increasing symptoms in her arms as well as her legs, making her daily life and filming work more physically challenging.According to additional reports, Gibson was initially prompted to seek medical advice after a follower on social media commented that her body shape seemed typical for someone with lipedema — something she had never heard of before. That moment led her on a journey of consultations with specialists in the UK and abroad.Advocates and sufferers have responded to her revelations by sharing their own experiences, emphasizing that lipedema is not simply “fat legs” and highlighting the need for greater diagnostic recognition and treatment support.Source-Medindia