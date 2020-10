Limiting the hours of television advertising for foods and beverages high in fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS) could help reduce childhood obesity, stated a new study published in PLOS Medicine by Oliver Mytton of the University of Cambridge, UK, and colleagues.



Researchers used data on children's exposure to HFSS advertising between 5:30 am and 9 pm. If all the HFSS ads in the UK were withdrawn during the hours in question:



The 3.7 million kids in the UK would see, on average, 1.5 fewer HFSS advertisements per day and decrease their caloric intake by an average of 9.1 kcal.

It could decrease the number of kids aged 5 through 17 with obesity by 4.6%, and the number of children considered overweight by 3.6%. "Measures which have the potential to reduce exposure to less-healthy food advertising on television could make a meaningful contribution to reducing childhood obesity," the authors say. However, they also point out that "this is a modeling study and we cannot fully account for all factors that would affect the impact of this policy if it was implemented."



‘Television advertising limits reduced childhood obesity.’





Tips to Control Childhood Obesity Choose lean meats, poultry, fish, lentils, and beans for protein.

Incorporate healthy snacks

Drink more water

Limit sugary drinks

Reduce the consumption of sugar and saturated fat Source: Medindia A 9 pm watershed on unhealthy TV ads can make a valuable contribution to protecting all children's future health in the UK.Source: Medindia the authors say. However, they also point out that

Recommended Reading Childhood Obesity Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively. READ MORE Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption. READ MORE Test Your Knowledge on Childhood Obesity Obesity is defined as having excess body fat, and is responsible for a wide range of chronic health problems. Childhood obesity is becoming increasingly prevalent with nearly 20% of American children and nearly the same percentage of children in ... READ MORE Tips to Control Obesity in Children Obesity is resistant to instant remedies and its management is a long-term endeavor. Here are a few tips to control obesity in children. READ MORE Battle of the Bulge The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab. READ MORE Body Mass Index Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat. READ MORE Bulimia Nervosa The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation. READ MORE Diabesity With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes. READ MORE Hunger Fullness and Weight Control An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity. READ MORE Liposuction Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look. READ MORE Obesity Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults. READ MORE Sleep Eating Disorders Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias. READ MORE