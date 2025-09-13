About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Turning the Tide on Sepsis: Global Call for Faster Diagnosis and Treatments

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 13 2025 6:56 PM

Early recognition and innovative treatments for sepsis are key to saving millions of lives worldwide.

Turning the Tide on Sepsis: Global Call for Faster Diagnosis and Treatments
Today marks World Sepsis Day, a global campaign to shine a spotlight on one of the world’s most under-recognized yet deadly health threats. ()
This year’s observance also coincides with the first anniversary of the 2030 Global Agenda for Sepsis, a strategy launched by the Global Sepsis Alliance to reduce global sepsis incidence by 25% and improve survival rates by more than 20% by the end of the decade.

Septicemia
Septicemia
Septicemia or sepsis is a serious illness wherein a patient develops symptoms due to presence of microbes or their toxins in the blood. Septicemia or sepsis is caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi.
Despite this ambitious strategy, analysts at GlobalData warn that sepsis remains overlooked on the global health agenda, and greater political and financial commitment is needed to drive progress.

What is Sepsis? Sepsis occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection, triggering widespread inflammation, organ dysfunction, and, in severe cases, septic shock or death. The condition progresses rapidly, making early recognition and treatment critical.

GlobalData estimates reveal the staggering toll: in 2024, there were 7.8 million diagnosed cases of sepsis and 2 million related deaths across eight major markets (8MM), equating to a mortality rate of 26%. For patients who developed septic shock, nearly half did not survive.

World Sepsis Day: Let's Raise Awareness on a Global Scale
World Sepsis Day: Let's Raise Awareness on a Global Scale
Sepsis: Silent killer caused by infections. Early recognition saves lives. Join the fight on World Sepsis Day.
“Sepsis remains a massive yet under-recognized health burden,” said Fiona Chisholm, Associate Director of Infectious Diseases at GlobalData. “Many symptoms—such as fever, confusion, or rapid breathing—are vague and overlap with other conditions. This leads to dangerous diagnostic delays that directly increase mortality.”

Treatment Gaps and Urgent Need for Innovation

Current sepsis treatment relies heavily on broad-spectrum antibiotics such as piperacillin/tazobactam, vancomycin, and meropenem, combined with supportive measures like IV fluids and vasopressors. However, these treatments are not designed to address the underlying disease mechanisms, which differ from patient to patient.

Test Your Knowledge on Sepsis
Test Your Knowledge on Sepsis
Sepsis or septicemia occurs when the body responds in an exaggerated manner to infection resulting in bloodstream infection with severe tissue damage and multiple organ failure and death if not managed promptly. Take this quiz to test your knowledge ...
“There is a pressing need for more targeted therapies that can improve outcomes across different patient groups,” Chisholm added.

Encouragingly, progress is being made. GlobalData’s pipeline analysis shows 11 late-stage therapies in development, many exploring new approaches. One promising candidate, enibarcimab, a monoclonal antibody from Adrenomed, has shown improved survival in septic shock patients identified through biomarker testing.

Vitamin B1 and Glucose May be Effective Against Sepsis
Vitamin B1 and Glucose May be Effective Against Sepsis
The combination of thiamine (Vitamin B1) and glucose was found to be remarkably efficient in treating mice surviving with sepsis (blood poisoning).
Experts stress that reducing sepsis deaths will require a two-pronged approach: improving awareness and early diagnosis among healthcare professionals and investing in next-generation therapeutics.

  1. World Sepsis Day - September 13 (https://www.worldsepsisday.org/)
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional