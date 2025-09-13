Turning the Tide on Sepsis: Global Call for Faster Diagnosis and Treatments

Early recognition and innovative treatments for sepsis are key to saving millions of lives worldwide.



Treatment Gaps and Urgent Need for Innovation

World Sepsis Day - September 13 (https://www.worldsepsisday.org/)

What is Sepsis? Sepsis occurs when the body's immune system overreacts to an infection, triggering widespread inflammation, organ dysfunction, and, in severe cases, septic shock or death. The condition progresses rapidly, making early recognition and treatment critical.GlobalData estimates reveal the staggering toll: in 2024, there were, equating to a mortality rate of 26%. For patients who developed septic shock, nearly half did not survive."Sepsis remains a massive yet under-recognized health burden," said Fiona Chisholm, Associate Director of Infectious Diseases at GlobalData. "Many symptoms—such as fever, confusion, or rapid breathing—are vague and overlap with other conditions. This leads to dangerous diagnostic delays that directly increase mortality."Currentcombined with supportive measures like IV fluids and vasopressors. However, these treatments are not designed to address the underlying disease mechanisms, which differ from patient to patient."There is a pressing need for more targeted therapies that can improve outcomes across different patient groups," Chisholm added.Encouragingly, progress is being made. GlobalData's pipeline analysis showsOne promising candidate, enibarcimab, a monoclonal antibody from Adrenomed, has shown improved survival in septic shock patients identified through biomarker testing.Experts stress that reducing sepsis deaths will require a two-pronged approach: improving awareness and early diagnosis among healthcare professionals and investing in next-generation therapeutics.Source-Medindia