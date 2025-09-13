Turning the Tide on Sepsis: Global Call for Faster Diagnosis and Treatments

Early recognition and innovative treatments for sepsis are key to saving millions of lives worldwide.
Today marks World Sepsis Day, a global campaign to shine a spotlight on one of the world’s most under-recognized yet deadly health threats. () This year’s observance also coincides with the first anniversary of the 2030 Global Agenda for Sepsis, a strategy launched by the Global Sepsis Alliance to reduce global sepsis incidence by 25% and improve survival rates by more than 20% by the end of the decade.
‘This #WorldSepsisDay, the theme is "5 Facts × 5 Actions." We're highlighting five crucial truths about sepsis and five urgent steps everyone can take to reduce deaths and improve awareness. Let's turn knowledge into action! #SepsisAwareness #StopSepsis #Sepsis’Despite this ambitious strategy, analysts at GlobalData warn that sepsis remains overlooked on the global health agenda, and greater political and financial commitment is needed to drive progress.
What is Sepsis? Sepsis occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection, triggering widespread inflammation, organ dysfunction, and, in severe cases, septic shock or death. The condition progresses rapidly, making early recognition and treatment critical.
GlobalData estimates reveal the staggering toll: in 2024, there were 7.8 million diagnosed cases of sepsis and 2 million related deaths across eight major markets (8MM), equating to a mortality rate of 26%. For patients who developed septic shock, nearly half did not survive.
“Sepsis remains a massive yet under-recognized health burden,” said Fiona Chisholm, Associate Director of Infectious Diseases at GlobalData. “Many symptoms—such as fever, confusion, or rapid breathing—are vague and overlap with other conditions. This leads to dangerous diagnostic delays that directly increase mortality.”
Treatment Gaps and Urgent Need for InnovationCurrent sepsis treatment relies heavily on broad-spectrum antibiotics such as piperacillin/tazobactam, vancomycin, and meropenem, combined with supportive measures like IV fluids and vasopressors. However, these treatments are not designed to address the underlying disease mechanisms, which differ from patient to patient.
Encouragingly, progress is being made. GlobalData’s pipeline analysis shows 11 late-stage therapies in development, many exploring new approaches. One promising candidate, enibarcimab, a monoclonal antibody from Adrenomed, has shown improved survival in septic shock patients identified through biomarker testing.
- World Sepsis Day - September 13 (https://www.worldsepsisday.org/)