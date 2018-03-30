medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Turn-off Switch for Inflammation Discovered

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 30, 2018 at 9:20 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new metabolic process in the body has been discovered that can switch off inflammation linked to several diseases including arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and heart disease.
Turn-off Switch for Inflammation Discovered
Turn-off Switch for Inflammation Discovered

The study, published in the journal Nature, showed that "itaconate" -- a molecule derived from glucose -- acts as a powerful off-switch for macrophages, which are the cells in the immune system that lie at the heart of many inflammatory diseases.

"It is well known that macrophages cause inflammation, but we have just found that they can be coaxed to make a biochemical called itaconate," said one of the lead researchers Luke O'Neill, Professor at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland.

"This functions as an important brake, or off-switch, on the macrophage, cooling the heat of inflammation in a process never before described," O'Neill said.

The researchers believe that the findings could help develop much-needed new drugs to treat people living with inflammatory and infectious diseases.

"The macrophage takes the nutrient glucose, whose day job it is to provide energy, and surprisingly turns it into itaconate. This then blocks production of inflammatory factors, and also protects mice from the lethal inflammation that can occur during infection," said study first author Evanna Mills from Trinity College Dublin.

The discoveries were made using both human cells and mice as a model organism.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation

Foods like refined carbohydrates, sugar, certain types of fat, artificial food additives and alcohol can trigger inflammatory responses and are known as pro-inflammatory foods.

Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis or Pink Eye causes redness and soreness of the conjunctiva and is responsible for 1% of all emergency visits to a hospital.

Uveitis

Uveitis

Uveitis refers to inflammation of the uvea of the eye resulting in swelling and destruction of eye tissues. Symptoms of uveitis include eye redness, pain and blurred vision.

Gout

Gout

High levels of uric acid in blood and recurring attacks of joint inflammation are the main symptoms of gout. Lifestyle changes like weight loss, increasing fluid intake and dietary changes can help.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Mediterranean diet.

Inflammation

Inflammation

Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.

More News on:

Anti-Inflammatory Diet Inflammation Top Ten Foods That Trigger Inflammation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal meningitis is a fungal infection affecting the coverings of the brain (meninges). It ...

 Anosognosia

Anosognosia

Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a ...

 Spinal Stenosis

Spinal Stenosis

Spinal stenosis refers to narrowing of the bony vertebral canal enclosing the spinal cord and its ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...