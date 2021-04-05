by Angela Mohan on  May 4, 2021 at 10:49 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Turmeric: A Wonder Spice for Its Magical Properties
Turmeric has been in usage since long as a medicinal herb In India. It contains compounds known as "curcuminoids" used as a medicinal spice to treat different associated diseases and illness.

Anil Khandelwal, Health and Wellness Expert, YOGIC SECRETS shares science-backed benefits of turmeric:

Turmeric has curcumin in it which is a natural anti-inflammatory that helps to fight against inflammation caused by any disease or illness.


Turmeric boosts antioxidant capacity of the body as it neutralizes free radicals on its own but also stimulates your body's own antioxidant enzymes.

Curcumin in turmeric may improve cognitive function & also helps to protect brain functions by boosting the level of BDNF in the brain.

Turmeric is a wonderful magical spice for joint health as it helps to treat symptoms of joint related problems and reduce inflammation.

To check gastric problems: helps to relieve gas formation in stomach and indigestion discomforts.

Very powerful to treat Bronchitis: Take 1 tsp of turmeric powder with warm water 3 times a day it will make phlegm melt.

To give protection against Cancer: Add 2 tsp of turmeric powder in a cup of water stir & take it regularly twice a day. It has active compounds (curcumol and curdione), which have strong cytotoxic effects against certain forms of cancer.

To relieve pain and itching of skin: Mix turmeric powder with the lime juice and little water to make a smooth paste. Put it directly on to herpes lesions, eczema, psoriasis, pimples, and even leprosy sores.

To relieve sprains and internal injuries: With just 1 spoonful turmeric powder in 2 cups of milk simmer it & it cool drink it daily in morning and evening for best results.



