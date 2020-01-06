by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 1, 2020 at 10:29 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Turkey's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 163,942
839 new COVID-19 cases, push Turkey's covid-19 tally to 163,942, noting that the increase is within predictable margins.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey climbed to 163,942, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the past 24 hours, 25 people died, taking the death toll to 4,540, the minister stated.


Turkey conducted 35,600 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 2,039,194, he said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 127,973 in Turkey since the outbreak, while 648 patients are being treated at intensive care units.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

China has facilitated the procurement of medical supplies by Turkey. On April 10, Chinese doctors and medical experts held a video conference with Turkish counterparts to share China's experiences in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake