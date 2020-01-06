Turkey's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 163,942

839 new COVID-19 cases, push Turkey's covid-19 tally to 163,942, noting that the increase is within predictable margins.



The total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey climbed to 163,942, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

‘Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.’





The total number of recovered cases stood at 127,973 in Turkey since the outbreak, while 648 patients are being treated at intensive care units.



Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.



China has facilitated the procurement of medical supplies by Turkey. On April 10, Chinese doctors and medical experts held a video conference with Turkish counterparts to share China's experiences in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.



In the past 24 hours, 25 people died, taking the death toll to 4,540, the minister stated.