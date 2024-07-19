About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy: A Milestone in Cancer Treatment

by Dr. Pavithra on Jul 19 2024 3:45 PM

Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy: A Milestone in Cancer Treatment
The recent approval of lifileucel by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration marks a significant milestone as the first commercial tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy for advanced melanoma. This development represents a major advancement in cancer therapy. In a new commentary published in *Cancer Cell*, scientists from the Moffitt Cancer Center provide a detailed overview of the therapy's development and emphasize its transformative potential (1 Trusted Source
Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Marks a Milestone in Cancer Treatment

Go to source).
"TIL therapy represents a major advancement in personalized cancer treatment, offering new possibilities for patients with treatment-resistant cancers," said Amod Sarnaik, M.D., lead author and senior member of the Cutaneous Oncology Department at Moffitt.

PROTAC: A Promising Path-Breaking Technology for Cancer Treatment
PROTAC: A Promising Path-Breaking Technology for Cancer Treatment
The oncology market for PROTACs is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2030, even though there are no FDA approved therapies currently.

The Journey of Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy

Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy has been under development for several decades. Its journey began with preclinical studies at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in the early 1980s. James J. Mulé, Ph.D., a renowned immunologist and the associate center director of Translational Science at Moffitt, introduced TIL research to the cancer center in 2003. Since then, Moffitt has been instrumental in advancing and validating this innovative immunotherapy.

In 2010, Moffitt opened its first TIL trials, the first center outside of the NCI to treat patients with the investigational therapy. This initial study, treating 13 patients with advanced metastatic melanoma, yielded promising results: five responses, including two complete responses lasting beyond five years. The commentary examines Moffitt’s subsequent clinical trials, which aimed to address the high dropout rate due to disease progression during TIL manufacturing. These trials combined TIL therapy with newly approved anti-melanoma agents, significantly reducing the dropout rate from 32% to 5%.

A New Era in Personalized Cancer Treatment

Moffitt is also working on the next generation of TIL therapy. Shari Pilon-Thomas, Ph.D., and other immunologists at the center are investigating innovative ways to stimulate and improve TIL therapy growth and manufacturing and determine the best infusion timing to ensure optimal patient outcomes. Moffitt researchers are also expanding this therapeutic approach to treat other solid tumor cancer types, such as lung, sarcoma, cervical and bladder.

Superior Cancer Treatment Therapies Possible Via Space Secrets
Superior Cancer Treatment Therapies Possible Via Space Secrets
The information gathered from studying the universe is showing promise in yielding new cancer treatments, US astronomers have said.
“We are at the beginning of unlocking the potential of T-cell and cell therapies for treating advanced cancers. The FDA’s approval of lifileucel is a monumental step to inspire further investment and innovation in T-cell therapies, particularly TIL therapy,” said Moffitt President and CEO Patrick Hwu, M.D. “Our pioneering research at Moffitt into next-generation TIL therapies aims to extend these lifesaving treatments to a broader range of cancer patients.”

Reference:
  1. Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Marks a Milestone in Cancer Treatment - (https://www.moffitt.org/newsroom/news-releases/tumor-infiltrating-lymphocyte-therapy-marks-a-milestone-in-cancer-treatment/)


Advertisement
Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment
Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment
Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy for cancer treatment which uses a proton beam that is targeted precisely on the tumor cells, destroying them with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy can treat various types of cancer.
Source-Eurekalert
Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Useful in Selecting Laryngeal Cancer Treatment
Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Useful in Selecting Laryngeal Cancer Treatment
Neoadjuvant chemotherapy has been recommended to select patients for treatment they are most likely to respond to.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement