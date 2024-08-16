Tumor Classification Revolutionizes With Discovery of 33 Novel Driver Genes

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Prognostic genome and transcriptome signatures in colorectal cancers



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Early detection of colorectal cancer through screening can reduce the risk of death by up to 70%. #genomics #colorectalcancer ’

Early detection of colorectal cancer through screening can reduce the risk of death by up to 70%. #genomics #colorectalcancer ’

Advertisement

New Molecular Classifier System

Advertisement

A Comprehensive Understanding of Disease Progression

Advertisement

Key Genetic Mutations in Colorectal Cancer

Prognostic genome and transcriptome signatures in colorectal cancers - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07769-3)

BGI Genomics and Uppsala University have conducted the largest multi-omics study on colorectal cancer, uncovering 33 novel driver gene mutations and introducing a new molecular classifier for tumor variants.This research offers significant insights into the functional and prognostic impact of somatic mutations in cancer, as published in the journal).The researchers analyzed the whole genomes and transcriptomes of 1,063 primary colorectal cancers within a population-based cohort, with 94% of the patients completing a 5-year clinical follow-up.This extensive analysis identifiedMutations in specific pathways (WNT, EGFR, TGFβ), a mitochondrial gene (CYB), three regulatory elements, 21 copy-number variations (alterations in the number of copies of a particular gene), and a specific mutation signature (COSMIC SBS44) were linked to patient survival rates.Building on these findings, the researchers developed a new strategy to molecularly classify colorectal cancer.Through an integrated analysis that combined mutated genes with gene expression levels, they identified five distinct CRC prognostic subtypes (CRPSs), each with unique molecular characteristics.This new classification system is poised to revolutionize the way CRC is diagnosed and treated.Through timing analysis, the study uncovered that specific genetic alterations, such as those in APC, TP53, KRAS, BRAF, ZFP36L2, TCF7L2, FBXW7, BCL9L, and SOX9, tend to occur early in the cancer's progression.Meanwhile, other mutations, particularly in TRPS1, GNAS, and CEP170, are more likely to appear during the later stages of cancer development.Beyond identifying critical molecular changes linked to tumor invasion and metastasis, the study uncovered disease-related mutations in the mitochondrial genome and non-coding regions, offering a comprehensive summary of mutations that play a significant role in disease progression.The collaboration between BGI Genomics and Uppsala University dates back to 2018. Dr. Lin Cong, Specialized Scientist from IIMR and co-corresponding author of the study, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, “Since 2018, Uppsala University and BGI have carried out in-depth cooperation on the U-CAN cohort.”Dr. Lin adds, “This time, BGI’s advanced genomics technology and data analysis resources were applied to a large-scale colorectal cancer population. Not only were the significant predictive effects of multiple mutation events on prognosis found, but the newly constructed fine typing of expression profiles will also play an important role in guiding individualized diagnosis and treatment of colorectal cancer in the future.”Dr. Tobias Sjöblom, Professor at the Department of Immunology, Genetics, and Pathology at Uppsala University, noted that the study achieved theand combined molecular features with high-quality clinical data.Looking ahead, co-first author Dr. Li Fuqiang, Specialized Scientist from IIMR suggested that “In the future, a multi-omics technology platform that integrates regularization, standardization, automation, informatization, intelligence, and scale will empower large-scale genomic research cooperation and facilitate the research and application of big data for large groups of people.”This vision underscores the potential for future advancements in genomic research and personalized medicine.Source-Eurekalert