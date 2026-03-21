Tuberculosis in Sri Lanka: 5,500 TB Cases Still Undiagnosed

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Sri Lanka faces a #tuberculosis crisis with 8,726 cases reported in 2025. Most have #pulmonaryTB; 57% are contagious. #NPTCCD urges early screening, #BCGvaccines, and usage of masks to stop the spread and ensure care. #worldtuberculosisday #worldTBday #endTB #pulmonology #respiratoryhealth #TBinfection #SriLankaTBcrisis