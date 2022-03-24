Tuberculosis Curable If Right Drugs Taken For Right Duration

Advertisement

Around 10 to 12 per cent of recovered patients can catch TB again, he said, adding that this is called relapse/recurring TB and is most seen in smokers, alcoholics, and people with uncontrolled diabetes."Under-nourishment is another reason. This is why even after completion of treatment, post-treatment follow-up is given where patients visit every six months, up to a period of two years, even if there is no symptom. If any TB symptom is seen during this period, the patient should immediately approach the doctor," he said.On the correlation between tuberculosis and Covid-19, NTI's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ravichandra C. said that so far there is no evidence of direct relation between them."Only area of curiosity is increasing number of extra pulmonary TB cases. Wherever there are more Covid-19 cases, more extra pulmonary TB cases are being reported," he added.Source: IANS