About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Truvada Identifies Patterns of Medication-taking Behaviour

by Angela Mohan on May 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM
Font : A-A+

Truvada Identifies Patterns of Medication-taking Behaviour

Truvada, used as pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV infection (PrEP), can reveal patterns of medication-taking behavior that may put persons at risk of prophylactic failure.

The FDA-approved system, consisting of an ingestible sensor combined with Truvada®, a wearable patch, and paired mobile device, was highly accurate and captured individual adherence behavior patterns in real-time.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission


Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
Advertisement


It distinguished persons with a strong daily habit of medication taking and high oral PrEP adherence from those with adherence patterns that may put them at risk of PrEP failure.

This individualized information may empower patients towards deeper self-insight and allow healthy, compassionate discussions with their physicians around events in their lives associated with periods of missed doses or high adherence.
Advertisement

The Authors propose this information may be useful to help patients navigate PrEP choices, creating opportunities that support the therapeutic relationship and allow physicians to be 'servants of their Art' guiding patients through successful PrEP prophylaxis over time.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Can Exercise Counts Boost Your Life Counts? 
Can Exercise Counts Boost Your Life Counts? 
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Noscaphene (Noscapine) Color Blindness Calculator Find a Hospital Find a Doctor Hearing Loss Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Blood - Sugar Chart Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close