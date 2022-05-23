Truvada Identifies Patterns of Medication-taking Behaviour

Truvada, used as pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV infection (PrEP), can reveal patterns of medication-taking behavior that may put persons at risk of prophylactic failure.
The FDA-approved system, consisting of an ingestible sensor combined with Truvada®, a wearable patch, and paired mobile device, was highly accurate and captured individual adherence behavior patterns in real-time.
It distinguished persons with a strong daily habit of medication taking and high oral PrEP adherence from those with adherence patterns that may put them at risk of PrEP failure.
The Authors propose this information may be useful to help patients navigate PrEP choices, creating opportunities that support the therapeutic relationship and allow physicians to be 'servants of their Art' guiding patients through successful PrEP prophylaxis over time.
Source: Medindia