Truth About Earbuds and Hearing Damage

Experts caution that prolonged use of earbuds or earphones at high volumes can seriously damage hearing and increase the risk of permanent hearing loss (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram
Go to source). Regularly listening at high levels can damage the delicate structures in the ear, leading to irreversible hearing impairment. It's crucial to monitor volume levels and take breaks to protect your hearing.
‘ Did You Know?This risk is particularly heightened among young people who frequently use these devices for extended periods.
The World Health Organization estimates that by 2050, over 700 million people will have disabling hearing loss, many due to noise exposure. #earbuds #hearingdamage ’
Additionally, using noise-cancelling headphones at moderate volumes can help reduce the need to turn up the sound, further safeguarding your hearing health. Regular hearing check-ups are also recommended.
Excessive noise levels (130 decibels can lead to strong ear pain and high bass ones compound the damage) can cause damage to tiny hair cells in the inner ear. As these cells cannot regenerate, it can result in partial or complete deafness over time, especially if safe listening practices are not followed.
Warning Against Prolonged Earphone Use“Ear pain occurs when sound exceeds 130 decibels, and high bass earphones can cause damage. Use sparingly and avoid sharing earphones to prevent infection spread,” Dr Rakesh Verma, an ENT expert told IANS.
Earphone use can cause noise-induced hearing loss, tinnitus, and hyperacusis, while poor hygiene and enclosed environments can lead to ear infections. Moderation, proper hygiene, and noise-canceling options are recommended.
Low-volume use of earphones, maintaining proper hygiene, and considering noise-cancelling options to protect hearing, are the penultimate points.
