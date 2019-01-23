medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Trump Admin's Price Disclosure Policy Unlikely to Help Curb Drug Prices: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 23, 2019 at 8:06 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that the Trump administration's proposal to require pharmaceutical companies to publish drug prices in TV ads is unlikely to help control drug prices.
Trump Admin's Price Disclosure Policy Unlikely to Help Curb Drug Prices: Study
Trump Admin's Price Disclosure Policy Unlikely to Help Curb Drug Prices: Study

"Will price disclosure work at all? The answer is yes: price disclosure works, absent anything else," said co-author Bill Tayler, professor of accounting at BYU. "But in a world where pharmaceutical companies behave logically, they will surely use a modifier of sorts that would unwind the entire benefit of this legislation."

For the study, Tayler and researchers at Johns Hopkins and Clemson showed 580 participants one of five ads for a fictional diabetes prescription drug, Mayzerium. (The participants had been told to assume they had recently been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.) The ad in the control condition made no mention of the drug's price while the other four disclosed either a low ($50 a month) or a high ($15,500 a month) price. In two "modified" ads, language was included indicating that eligible patients may be able to get the drug for as little as $0 a month because of insurance coverage or coupon availability.

For the high-priced drug ad, price disclosure significantly reduced the likelihood of participants asking their doctor about the drug, asking their insurance provider about the drug or researching the drug online, or taking the drug. The participants who saw ads with modifying language were still interested in the drugs.

"Price disclosure in drug ads works only under the 'tell the price, only the price, nothing but the price' scenario," said co-author Ge Bai, associate professor of accounting at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

The Trump proposal has the potential to be effective, says lead author Jace Garrett, but the administration must do something about pharmaceutical companies' use of copay assistance programs if they're going to make the policy work. "If we really want to bring drug prices down, consumers have to vote with their wallets, and consumers are most likely to do that when they feel the pinch of high drug costs," said Garrett, assistant professor in the Clemson College of Business.

Tayler agrees: "Legislation requiring pharmaceutical companies to provide equivalent discounts to all payers would do the trick. If the drug is marked down 90 percent for the patient, mark it down 90 percent for their insurer as well. That would keep pharmaceutical companies from gaming the system via handouts to consumers while forcing the insurers to carry the full cost of overpriced drugs."

The Trump administration is not the first to try to combat sky-rocketing pharmaceutical prices; previous administrations have done their best to address the issue, as have others in the medical and healthcare industries. Exactly how Trump's Health and Human Services proposal will look is still unclear, and Big Pharma is already pushing back -- and showing signs of doing exactly what researchers in this JAMA Internal Medicine article predict. A recent Op-Ed in USA Today by the president of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said the proposal would be confusing to patients and might deter them from seeking needed care. "List prices are not a good indicator of what patients will pay, because their insurers determine what they pay out of pocket," wrote Stephen J. Ubl.

"The suggested policy is unlikely to do harm, but it is also unlikely to help much to control pharmaceutical prices," Tayler said. "This is not the most effective route and it could be very costly in terms of the lawsuits that are going to result. Why fight the legal battle if it's not going to work?"

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Medications can affect oral health. Some drug-induced adverse effects are tooth decay, and swelling of gums. The dentist must diagnose and treat the conditions on a case-by-case basis.

Smart Drugs

Nootropics are drugs or substances which improve cognition that are being increasingly used nowadays to overcome the pressures in competitive scenarios.

Drug Price list

Find out the price of drugs. Compare prices of different brand names as the same generic drug can cost more or less depending on the the company manufacturing them. Also find out their full prescription information.

Older Drug Prices Are Increasing Along With the Price of Newer, Better Medications

Prices of older products are raising along with new and better drugs, specialty and generic medications available in the market

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Third Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health Insurance

Understanding the role of Third Party Administrator (TPA) in the world of health insurance and how the TPA are changing the face of health insurance.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Third Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health Insurance 

What's New on Medindia

Personalized Medicine

Health Benefits of Flavonoids

Nail Infections Caused by Manicures
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive