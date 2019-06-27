medindia

Tricolsan Found in Toothpaste Linked to Osteoporosis

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 27, 2019 at 11:26 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study has found that women exposed to triclosan, a common antibacterial chemical were more likely to develop osteoporosis. The findings of the study are published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Tricolsan Found in Toothpaste Linked to Osteoporosis
Tricolsan Found in Toothpaste Linked to Osteoporosis

Triclosan is an endocrine-disrupting chemical being widely used as an antibacterial in consumer goods and personal care products, including soaps, hand sanitizers, toothpaste, and mouthwash. A person can be exposed to triclosan via consumer products and contaminated water. The FDA also banned triclosan from over-the-counter hand sanitizer in recent years.

Show Full Article

"Laboratory studies have demonstrated that triclosan may have potential to adversely affect the bone mineral density in cell lines or in animals. However, little is known about the relationship between triclosan and human bone health," said the study's corresponding author, Yingjun Li, Ph.D., of Hangzhou Medical College School of Public Health in Hangzhou, China. "As far as we know, this is the first epidemiological study to investigate the association between triclosan exposure with bone mineral density and osteoporosis in a nationally representative sample from U.S. adult women."

In this study, researchers analyzed data from 1,848 women in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to determine the link between triclosan and bone health.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis Risk Chart

Osteoporosis (Bone Disease) Risk Chart predicts your risk of developing osteoporosis that leads to brittle bones and fracture. Diet rich in calcium and vitamin D prevents osteoporosis.

Top Ten Foods to Prevent Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that increases a person's risk for fracture. Improving bone health through diet is a natural way to fight osteoporosis

Triclosan Present in Toothpaste Causes Antibiotic Resistance

Triclosan, a common ingredient present in toothpaste and handwash could be contributing to antibiotic resistance, revealed study.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Kyphosis

Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Screening for Osteoporosis

The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.

More News on:

Fracture Rickets Osteoporosis Lifestyle And Osteoporosis Kyphosis Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Screening for Osteoporosis Bone Health 

What's New on Medindia

Hypertension May Pose Health Risks to Older Kidney Donors

Gut Microbes in Elite Athletes Help Boost Their Physical Performance

Patellar Instability
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive