Guselkumab Could Signal New Era in Psoriatic Arthritis

Tremfya and the other selective IL-23 inhibitors is likely to also compete with the IL-17 inhibitors, Eli Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab) and Novartis' Cosentyx (secukinumab), as second-line biologics for PsA patients. In head-to-head trials in plaque psoriasis, Tremfya was proven to be superior to Cosentyx but inferior to Taltz in skin clearance, from the IXORA-R and ECLIPSE trials, respectively.The medication appears to have a comparable safety profile to the IL-17 inhibitors but a better safety profile compared to Stelara, an IL-12 and IL-23 dual inhibitor.Notably, unlike their IL-17 counterparts, the IL-23 inhibitors are not contraindicated in patients with inflammatory bowel disease, which is a significant co-morbidity for PsA patients. Taken as a whole, Tremfya will pose a formidable challenge to the current marketed therapies.Chan adds: "Several key American patents are set to expire in the next five years, notably Stelara, but also the TNF-inhibitors AbbVie's Humira and Amgen/Pfizer's Enbrel, which have been the first line agents for many years.In the head-to head VOYAGE-2 trial in plaque psoriasis, Tremfya was superior to Humira, measured by the PASI90 criteria.If similar results were published in head-to-head PsA trials, Tremfya might be able to take patient shares that would have otherwise gone to cheaper anti-TNF biosimilars."Source: Medindia